College football betting trends — Week 9: Edge for Boise State-UNLV

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) looks down field against Utah State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Boise, Idaho.

Friday

Boise State (-3½, 64) at UNLV: The Broncos beat the Rebels 44-20 in last year’s Mountain West title game. Boise State is on a 7-3-1 run against the spread, but UNLV is 15-6 ATS under coach Barry Odom. Both teams are on over runs (Broncos 8-1, Rebels 8-3). Edge: Over.

Saturday

BYU at Central Florida (-2, 55½): The Cougars are 7-0 this season but suffered their first loss ATS last week. BYU is also on a 6-2 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

Notre Dame (-13, 51½) vs. Navy (at East Rutherford, N.J.): The Fighting Irish are 5-2 ATS this season, including three straight covers, but the Midshipmen are 5-1 ATS with five straight covers. Navy is also on a 6-0 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Navy.

Washington at Indiana (-6½, 54): The Huskies are 5-0 straight-up at home this season, but 0-2 straight-up and ATS on the road. The Hoosiers are on a 6-0 ATS run and a 6-0 over run. Edge: Indiana and over.

LSU at Texas A&M (-2½, 54½): The home team has won and covered seven straight in this series, though the Tigers are on a 3-0 ATS run. LSU is also on a 5-2 under run. Edge: Slight to Texas A&M and under.

Oklahoma at Ole Miss (-20, 49½): The Sooners are on a 1-3 ATS skid, while the Rebels are on a 7-3-1 ATS run at home. Ole Miss is also on a 6-0 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Ole Miss.

Missouri at Alabama (-16, 51): The Tigers were 5-1 ATS as underdogs last season, but lost in their only ’dog spot so far this season. Missouri is on a 13-7 ATS run overall, while the Crimson Tide are on an 0-3 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Missouri.

Texas (-19, 53½) at Vanderbilt: The Longhorns are 3-1 ATS after a straight-up loss the past two seasons and are on a 4-1 ATS run on the road. But the Commodores are 4-0 ATS as underdogs this season. Edge: Slight to Vanderbilt.

Kansas at Kansas State (-10½, 55½): The Jayhawks haven’t beaten the Wildcats since 2008, though they did cover last season. Kansas broke an 0-6 ATS skid last week. Kansas State is on a 7-1 ATS run at home against FBS opponents. Both teams are on over runs (Jayhawks 4-0, Wildcats 3-0). Edge: Over and slight to Kansas State.

Penn State (-6½, 48) at Wisconsin: The Nittany Lions are 6-0 straight-up this season but are on a 1-4 ATS skid. The Badgers have won and covered three straight in dominant fashion. Edge: Wisconsin.

Nebraska at Ohio State (-25½, 48½): The Buckeyes have won seven straight against the Cornhuskers (5-2 ATS). Ohio State is on a 1-3 ATS skid after straight-up losses, but it is on a 5-0 ATS run at home in Big Ten play. Edge: Slight to Ohio State.

Illinois at Oregon (-21½, 55): The Illini are 16-8 ATS as underdogs under coach Bret Bielema, including 4-0 this season. Illinois is also on a 5-0 run on the road in Big Ten play. The Ducks are 1-3 ATS at home this season. Edge: Illinois.