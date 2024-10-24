College football betting trends — Week 9: Edge for Boise State-UNLV
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.
Friday
Boise State (-3½, 64) at UNLV: The Broncos beat the Rebels 44-20 in last year’s Mountain West title game. Boise State is on a 7-3-1 run against the spread, but UNLV is 15-6 ATS under coach Barry Odom. Both teams are on over runs (Broncos 8-1, Rebels 8-3). Edge: Over.
Saturday
BYU at Central Florida (-2, 55½): The Cougars are 7-0 this season but suffered their first loss ATS last week. BYU is also on a 6-2 over run. Edge: Slight to over.
Notre Dame (-13, 51½) vs. Navy (at East Rutherford, N.J.): The Fighting Irish are 5-2 ATS this season, including three straight covers, but the Midshipmen are 5-1 ATS with five straight covers. Navy is also on a 6-0 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Navy.
Washington at Indiana (-6½, 54): The Huskies are 5-0 straight-up at home this season, but 0-2 straight-up and ATS on the road. The Hoosiers are on a 6-0 ATS run and a 6-0 over run. Edge: Indiana and over.
LSU at Texas A&M (-2½, 54½): The home team has won and covered seven straight in this series, though the Tigers are on a 3-0 ATS run. LSU is also on a 5-2 under run. Edge: Slight to Texas A&M and under.
Oklahoma at Ole Miss (-20, 49½): The Sooners are on a 1-3 ATS skid, while the Rebels are on a 7-3-1 ATS run at home. Ole Miss is also on a 6-0 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Ole Miss.
Missouri at Alabama (-16, 51): The Tigers were 5-1 ATS as underdogs last season, but lost in their only ’dog spot so far this season. Missouri is on a 13-7 ATS run overall, while the Crimson Tide are on an 0-3 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Missouri.
Texas (-19, 53½) at Vanderbilt: The Longhorns are 3-1 ATS after a straight-up loss the past two seasons and are on a 4-1 ATS run on the road. But the Commodores are 4-0 ATS as underdogs this season. Edge: Slight to Vanderbilt.
Kansas at Kansas State (-10½, 55½): The Jayhawks haven’t beaten the Wildcats since 2008, though they did cover last season. Kansas broke an 0-6 ATS skid last week. Kansas State is on a 7-1 ATS run at home against FBS opponents. Both teams are on over runs (Jayhawks 4-0, Wildcats 3-0). Edge: Over and slight to Kansas State.
Penn State (-6½, 48) at Wisconsin: The Nittany Lions are 6-0 straight-up this season but are on a 1-4 ATS skid. The Badgers have won and covered three straight in dominant fashion. Edge: Wisconsin.
Nebraska at Ohio State (-25½, 48½): The Buckeyes have won seven straight against the Cornhuskers (5-2 ATS). Ohio State is on a 1-3 ATS skid after straight-up losses, but it is on a 5-0 ATS run at home in Big Ten play. Edge: Slight to Ohio State.
Illinois at Oregon (-21½, 55): The Illini are 16-8 ATS as underdogs under coach Bret Bielema, including 4-0 this season. Illinois is also on a 5-0 run on the road in Big Ten play. The Ducks are 1-3 ATS at home this season. Edge: Illinois.