College Football Playoff betting trends: Edges for title game

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. Here are his notes and trends for Monday’s CFP championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Monday

Ohio State (-8½, 46) vs. Notre Dame (at Atlanta): Both teams have covered all three of their playoff games. The Fighting Irish are 13-2 against the spread this season, covering 11 straight, and are 22-6 ATS dating to last season. Notre Dame also covered as an underdog in losses to Ohio State in 2022 and 2023. The Buckeyes were 6-6 ATS in the regular season before catching fire in the playoffs. Ohio State is on an 8-4 under run, and its two recent meetings with Notre Dame stayed under. Edge: Notre Dame and under.