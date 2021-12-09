Contest tracker: Circa 3rd-quarter winner gets $171K

The Circa Sports Million produced another six-figure payout this week. The final quarter will last the final five weeks of the NFL regular season.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reacts to throwing the game winning touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Circa Sports Million produced another six-figure payout this week.

The entry under the alias BizMan went 18-2 to win the third quarter of the contest and take home $171,750. Seven entries tied for second at 17-3 and got $10,714.29 each.

The entry Trading Laces went 2-18 to earn the last place “booby prize” of $25,000.

The fourth quarter will last for the final five weeks of the season.

Each week, I’ll track the major handicapping contests and detail my progress. Here’s how the contests stand after Week 13:

Circa Sports Million III

Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 4,087 entries.

Leader: Two entries (Hannibal Barca and JJarvis117) at 46-19.

Barnes’ status: 2-3 last week, 30-34-1 overall, tied for 2,919th. Winners on Lions +7 and Steelers +4½, and losers on Falcons +11½, Broncos +9½ and Bills -2½.

Circa Survivor

Format: Contestants pick one straight-up NFL winner each week (each team can be used only once) and are eliminated with a loss ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 4,080 entries, but Circa added $1.92 million to the prize pool to reach the $6 million guarantee.

Leaders: 23 survivors advance. Week 13 eliminated five entries on the Vikings’ loss to the Lions on the final play.

Barnes’ status: Eliminated in Week 9 when the Bills lost to the Jaguars 9-6.

Westgate SuperContest

Format: Contestants pick five NFL games against the spread each week ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 1,972 entries.

Leader: One entry (Free Tim Tebow) at 43-20-2.

Barnes’ status: 2-3 last week, 31-33-1 overall, tied for 1,105th. Winners on Lions +7 and Steelers +4½, and losers on Falcons +11, Broncos +9½ and Bills -3.

Westgate SuperContest Gold

Format: Same as the SuperContest, but with a $5,000 buy-in and the winner taking all.

Field: 87 entries.

Leader: One entry (Calabasas Wise Guy) at 42-21-2.

Barnes’ status: Not entered.

William Hill Pro Pick’em

Format: Contestants pick 15 NFL straight-up winners (or selected totals) each week ($25 per entry). There are weekly and season-long prizes.

Field: 7,316 entries.

Season leader: One entry (no name given) at 133-62.

Weekly winners: Seven entries (no names given) went 14-1 and split $10,000, getting $1,428.57 each.

Barnes’ status: 10-5 last week, 116-79 overall.

Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge

Format: Contestants pick seven NFL and/or college games against the spread each week ($1,000 to enter).

Field: 149 entries.

Leaders: One entry (BuckNuts) at 56-33-2.

Barnes’ status: Not entered.

COMPLETED CONTESTS

Station Last Man Standing

Format: Contestants select one game against the spread each week. Entries cost $25, but the maximum $100 gets five entries. There are separate pro and college contests. Winner takes all — $150,000 in the pro contest, $100,000 in the college.

Entries: Pro — Finished in Week 12 from starting 6,241; college — one winner out of 3,075 after Week 11.

Barnes’ status: Done. Eliminated from pro contest in Week 5; eliminated from college in Week 3.

William Hill College Pick’em

Format: Contestants pick eight college games against the spread each week for 10 weeks ($1,000 per entry).

Field: 452 entries, but an extra $548,000 added to the prize pool to reach the $1 million guarantee.

Winners: Two entries (CastleRocker and Heatwave) tied at 51-29 and split the first prize, getting $325,000 each.

Barnes’ status: Finished 39-41, tied for 176th.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.