Eagles help Caesars bettor cash 3 futures parlays for $715K

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor won three four-leg futures parlays that paid a total of more than $715,000 when the Eagles won the NFC championship Sunday in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a touchdown as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) chases him during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The unidentified bettor hit a $500 parlay that paid $241,500, a $750 parlay that paid $239,990.63 and a $1,500 parlay that paid $234,000.

The Eagles, who crushed the Commanders 55-23 to go to Super Bowl 59, were in all three parlays.

“Before the game, we were rooting for the Eagles because they had a better outcome for future bets on the Super Bowl,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said. “However, some customers found success with bets on the NFC conference outright.

“One particularly insightful customer created a parlay that included the Eagles for the NFC championship, Ohio State for the NCAA (football) title and the Dodgers for the World Series. They combined this with three golf tournament winners for an impressive payout of $715,000 across three different parlays.”

Here are the legs for each parlay:

$500 to win $241,500

Eagles win NFC, +525; Dodgers win World Series, +320; Ohio State wins College Football Playoff national title, +360; Xander Schauffele wins British Open, +300 (live odds)

$750 to win $239,240.63

Eagles win NFC, +525; Dodgers win World Series, +320; Ohio State wins CFP national title, +360; Jhonattan Vegas wins 3M Open, +165 (live odds)

$1,500 to win $232,500

Eagles win NFC, +650; Dodgers win World Series, +300; Celtics win NBA title, -2,500 live odds; Scottie Scheffler wins Travelers Championship, +400

Ohio State beat Notre Dame 34-23 on Jan. 20 in the CFP national championship game. The Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games in the World Series. The Celtics beat the Mavericks in five games in the NBA Finals.

Scheffler beat Tom Kim on the first hole of a playoff to win the Travelers. Schauffele won the British Open by two shots. Vegas won the 3M by one stroke.

