Hawks remain thorn in sportsbooks’ side with massive liability

The Atlanta Hawks are the biggest threat left for several Las Vegas sportsbooks, with some outstanding bets worth high six figures and one worth $1.5 million.

With the Brooklyn Nets out, sportsbooks can turn their full attention to rooting against the Atlanta Hawks to win the NBA title.

The Westgate took two bets totaling $7,500 to win $900,000 in April and May when Atlanta was considered a fringe contender. The Hawks became the sportsbook’s top liability, ahead of Golden State, which lost in a postseason play-in game, and Brooklyn, Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

BetMGM confirmed that it took a $10,000 wager to win $1.5 million on the Hawks to win the title at 150-1. William Hill said it took $5,000 to win $500,000 on the Hawks at 100-1 and later $5,000 to win $300,000 at 60-1.

The Westgate’s liability on the Nets built up early in the season before they traded for James Harden. The Westgate took $20,000 on the Nets to win the title at 14-1 (to win $280,000), then later took $7,000 at 10-1 (to win $70,000).

After the Harden trade, the Nets became the second favorite to win the title behind the Los Angeles Lakers, then later became the favorites.

The Milwaukee Bucks took care of the Nets in Game 7 on Saturday, and sportsbooks need the Bucks to do the same to the Hawks. Milwaukee is strongly favored at -500 at the Westgate in the Eastern Conference finals (Hawks +400), but Sherman isn’t counting Atlanta out after it knocked out top seed Philadelphia on Sunday.

“I expect the Bucks to win, but I’m not fully confident,” he said. “We don’t have a dominant team left out there.”

The Bucks are the NBA title favorites at the Westgate at +110, followed by the Phoenix Suns at +140, the Hawks at 10-1 and Los Angeles Clippers at 12-1.

“All four of the teams remaining could win and it wouldn’t be a big surprise,” Sherman said.

The Suns are -420 to win the Western Conference finals after taking Game 1 on Sunday despite the absence of star guard Chris Paul because of health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus. The Clippers are +350 with no indication yet that star forward Kawhi Leonard will be able to return from a knee injury suffered in Game 4 last series against Utah.

Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the sportsbook had liability to the Suns but was in good shape on the other three teams.

‘Small winner’ on Rahm

The Westgate ended up a “small winner” with Jon Rahm winning the U.S. Open on Sunday as the 10-1 favorite and a “very popular” play among bettors, Sherman said.

Rahm birdied the final two holes to beat Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke and claim his first career major.

“Two incredible putts to finish it off,” Sherman said.

Bettors piled on Phil Mickelson after his surprise PGA Championship victory in May, but they weren’t rewarded. He finished in a tie for 62nd.

Sherman said Mickelson was the largest liability at the Westgate, but it kept him at 60-1. A couple of Las Vegas sportsbooks ended up making Mickelson the favorite at 9-1 or lower to stop taking liability.

Knights check

The Golden Knights are -325 favorites at Circa Sports to win their Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Montreal Canadiens after tying the series at 2 on Sunday. The Canadiens are +270.

The Knights are -233 at Circa for Game 5 on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena (Canadiens +211).

