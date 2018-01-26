Here are the Westgate sports book’s Super Bowl LII props

A line of sharp bettors quickly pounced on what they perceived as vulnerable numbers as others in the Westgate sports book simply looked up in wonder at the extensive buffet of wagering options on Super Bowl LII prop bets.

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz reacts during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Andrew Sendejo during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz catches a pass during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery catches a touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Trae Waynes during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in action during the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery catches a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. The Eagles face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws a pass during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. The Eagles face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in action during the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

In an annual Las Vegas tradition, the video wall at the Westgate sports book lit up with more than 400 Super Bowl LII prop bets at 7 p.m. Thursday.

A line of sharp bettors quickly pounced on what they perceived as vulnerable numbers as others in the book simply looked up in wonder at the extensive buffet of wagering options.

Below is the list of all the Super Bowl prop bets at the Westgate:

Westgate Super Bowl LII prop bets by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.