Here are the Westgate sports book’s Super Bowl LII props

In an annual Las Vegas tradition, the video wall at the Westgate sports book lit up with more than 400 Super Bowl LII prop bets at 7 p.m. Thursday.
A line of sharp bettors quickly pounced on what they perceived as vulnerable numbers as others in the book simply looked up in wonder at the extensive buffet of wagering options.
Below is the list of all the Super Bowl prop bets at the Westgate:
Westgate Super Bowl LII prop bets by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd
