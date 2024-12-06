63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

High-stakes sports bettor ‘Mattress Mack’ to have open-heart surgery

Houston furniture store owner, philanthropist and high-stakes sports bettor Jim “Mattress Mac ...
Houston furniture store owner, philanthropist and high-stakes sports bettor Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is scheduled to have open-heart surgery Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at the Texas Medical Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the second half of an NFL foot ...
Circa Sports bettor wagers $3M on NFL game
UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) celebrates after scooping a fumble and scoring a touchdown ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge final standings
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoin ...
NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Raiders-Buccaneers
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) is sacked by Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) during th ...
Weekend best bets: Is wrong team favored in Georgia-Texas game?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2024 - 11:32 am
 
Updated December 6, 2024 - 11:51 am

Houston furniture store owner, philanthropist and high-stakes sports bettor Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is scheduled to have open-heart surgery Tuesday at the Texas Medical Center.

McIngvale, 73, announced the news this week on X (@MattressMack).

“You know (former Houston TV reporter) Marvin Zindler said it well. He said, ‘It’s hell getting old.’ I am getting a little older,” McIngvale said. “Now I’ve got a leaky mitral valve in my heart, so on Tuesday the 10th I’m going in for a four-hour open-heart surgery … to cure that problem.

“The best thing you could do for me is pray obviously. … I will be in the hospital after the surgery for at least a week and then recovering at home for two or three weeks.”

McIngvale’s bets have been a source of fascination in the sports betting world in recent years. He won a record $72.6 million in wagers on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series.

The bets were part of a series of multimillion-dollar wagers placed by McIngvale to reduce risk on promotions at his Gallery Furniture stores. Typically, he offers customers who buy $3,000 or more of furniture their money back if the Astros win the World Series or another Texas team wins a title. He has also placed multiple multimillion-dollar wagers on the Kentucky Derby.

He joked with the Review-Journal on Friday about betting on the results of his open-heart surgery.

“With all the prayers I got, I’m betting on the surgery to be under four hours, and I’m betting on a speedy recovery,” he said. “The over-under on me being in the hospital is seven days, and I think I’ll be out in five.

“My over-under on recovering at home is 1½ days because I’ll be back here (at Gallery Furniture) real quick.”

McIngvale has described himself as “just a huckster retailer,” but he’s also a humanitarian and philanthropist who has donated tens of millions of dollars to the community and most notably acted as a first responder and turned his stores into shelters for refugees during hurricanes Harvey and Katrina and other natural disasters.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the second half of an NFL foot ...
Circa Sports bettor wagers $3M on NFL game
By / RJ

A bettor at Circa Sports wagered $3 million on an NFL team on the money line. It’s the biggest bet ever placed on a single game at the downtown Las Vegas sportsbook.

MORE STORIES