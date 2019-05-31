James Holzhauer dominates ‘Jeopardy!’ again, zeroes in on Ken Jennings

The 34-year-old now has won $2,382,583 and is only $138,117 away from Jennings’ all-time regular-play earnings mark.

Las Vegan James Holzhauer surpassed the $2.3 million winnings mark this week on "Jeopardy!" (Jeopardy! Facebook)

And the beat goes on for James Holzhauer.

The Las Vegas sports bettor dominated “Jeopardy!” on Thursday for his 31st win, which was worth $58,612. The 34-year-old now has won $2,382,583 and is zeroing in on Ken Jennings’ winnings total of $2,520,700. He is only $138,117 away from Jennings’ all-time regular-play earnings mark.

During his run, Holzhauer has answered correctly 1,122 times in 1,155 attempts.

He’s been correct on 68 of 72 Daily Doubles and continues to be stellar in Final Jeopardy, answering 30 of 31 correctly.

The only Final Jeopardy he gave an incorrect response to according to TVinsider.com came on April 11.

The category was Celebrities.

The question was: This inductee into the Video Hall of Fame sold 17 million copies of a videocassette she released in 1982.

Holzhauer wagered $3,010 and answered Madonna. The correct answer was Jane Fonda.

He still won $27,190 for his sixth win.

Holzhauer holds the single-game record with $131,127 and owns the 15 highest daily totals in the 35-year history of the game show.

On Wednesday, Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, made a $10,000 donation to Communities in Schools of Nevada.