James Holzhauer loses again to Ken Jennings in ‘Jeopardy!’ tourney

Ken Jennings took a 2-1 lead over Las Vegan James Holzhauer in the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament with a victory in the third match Thursday.

"Jeopardy" champions, from left, Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, cast members in the ABC television series "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," pose together at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jennings took a 2-1 lead over Las Vegan James Holzhauer in the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament with a victory in the third match Thursday.

The game show’s three all-time leading money winners are competing in a special format for the prime-time event. Each match consists of two full games of “Jeopardy!” with the scores combined to determine the winner. The first player to win three matches wins the tournament.

Jennings won both games Thursday, amassing 67,600 points. He almost doubled up Holzhauer in the first game with 51,200 to 27,200, then added 16,400 in the second game.

Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor, had 6,492 points in the second game, when all three players missed Final Jeopardy.

Brad Rutter finished third for the third consecutive match with a total of 23,467.

Jennings won the first match Tuesday, and Holzhauer took Wednesday’s match.

The tournament continues at 8 p.m. Tuesday on KTNV-TV, Channel 13.

The winner will earn $1 million, and the runners-up get $250,000 apiece.

