Just lose, baby: Raiders’ win over Jags would hurt chances for top pick

The Raiders are consensus 1½-point favorites over the Jaguars in Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium, which has major NFL draft implications.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) scrambles past New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Raiders-Jaguars matchup is meaningless when it comes to the NFL playoff picture. But Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium is very meaningful when it comes to the 2025 NFL draft order.

The Raiders (2-12) and Giants (2-12) are the frontrunners for the No. 1 pick, followed by a group of five 3-11 teams that includes Jacksonville.

The Raiders are consensus 1½-point favorites over the Jaguars, with the line at 1 at the South Point sportsbook.

Former Raiders broadcaster Brent Musburger made Jacksonville his best bet this week in the hopes that the Silver and Black bring the Sanders show — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders — to the Strip.

“This bet is not for the feint of heart. I’ve always thought it easier for NBA teams to tank for higher draft choices than NFL teams. But I can’t resist,” said Musburger, who is in second place in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge with a 43-31-1 record against the spread. “If the Raiders are to have any chance for the No. 1 pick in next April’s draft, they cannot beat Jacksonville Sunday. This is the ultimate must-lose situation for those of us who would love to see Shedeur Sanders in Silver and Black. And he can bring Pops with him.”

Shedeur Sanders is the -190 favorite at BetMGM sportsbook to be the first overall pick. Miami (Florida) quarterback Cam Ward is the 2-1 second choice and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner, is the 8-1 third pick.

The favorite has flipped twice in Sunday’s game. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell is expected to start for the Raiders after missing Monday night’s 15-9 loss to the Falcons with a bone bruise in his knee.

“The Raiders opened up (-)1, 1½, then it flipped to the Jaguars (-)1, 1½, but then when it came out they were going back to O’Connell, it went back to the Raiders (as) the favorites,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “My guess is we’re going to be Jaguars fans in this game from the way it kind of flipped and the announcement that O’Connell will get the start.

“You’ll still see some Raiders backing locally because they’re playing a team that’s just as bad as they are right now, to say it bluntly.”

The Raiders have lost 10 straight games (3-6-1 ATS). The Jaguars have lost six of their last seven. Their only win in that stretch was a 10-6 victory over the Titans on Dec. 8. Tennessee is riding a 6-2 cover streak, however.

The total is 40½ for two of the NFL’s lowest-scoring teams. The Raiders have gone under in three straight games following a 6-1 over run. The Jaguars have gone under in three of their last five, though they went over in last week’s 32-25 loss to the Jets.

NFL Challenge picks

Several RJ NFL Challenge contestants have plays on Saturday’s games:

Chiefs -3: Todd Dewey, Musburger

Texans +3: Dave Tuley

Steelers +6: Doug Fitz, Kelly Stewart

