Late rally falls short as Raiders lose 10th straight game

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder couldn’t take advantage of his chance for redemption against his former team on “Monday Night Football.”

Raiders players run out of the entrance tunnel before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders players run out of the entrance tunnel before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) looks to throw the ball during the first half of the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) catches a pass during the first half of the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) runs with the ball during the first half of the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up for a field goal during the first half of the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) dives after Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) during the first half of the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) dives after Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner (89) during the first half of the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs, left, and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, right, flip Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner (89) during the first half of the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) celebrate a stop during the first half of the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) team up to sack Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner (89) flips over Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) after he takes out his feet during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is taken down after a rushed pass by Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) is driven back for a tackle by Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder, center, runs with the ball during the first half of the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) runs with the ball during the first half of the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desmond Ridder couldn’t take advantage of his chance for redemption against his former team, as the Raiders lost to the Falcons 15-9 on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Ridder, making his first start for the Raiders, completed 23 of 39 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed for 28 yards. He was starting in place of Aidan O’Connell, inactive because of a bone bruise on his left knee.

The Raiders had chances on their final two plays to tie the game on Hail Mary passes, but the first one was incomplete and the second intercepted as time expired.

The loss was the Raiders’ 10th straight. If the season ended today, the 2-12 team would have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, but never developed into a starting caliber quarterback. He was traded to the Cardinals in March and picked up by the Raiders off Arizona’s practice squad this season.

The Falcons (7-7) broke a four-game losing streak. They are a game out of first place in the NFC South.

Kirk Cousins threw his first touchdown pass in five games for the Falcons, hitting Drake London for a 30-yard score late in the first quarter. Cousins had thrown eight interceptions in his previous four games. He threw one Monday.

Cousins was 4-10 on “Monday Night Football” before this game.

The Falcons’ best player was Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 125 yards on 22 carries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

