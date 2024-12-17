Raiders QB to start against former team on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Raiders will have a new starting quarterback on “Monday Night Football” after Aidan O’Connell couldn’t return from a knee injury in time to play.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws the ball during the second half off an NFL football game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) throws the ball as he warms up prior to an NFL game against Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is inactive for Monday’s game against the Falcons at Allegiant Stadium. Desmond Ridder will start his first game of the season in O’Connell’s place.

Ridder, 25, was picked in the third round of the 2022 draft by Atlanta. He made 13 starts for the Falcons last season but was traded to the Cardinals in March.

O’Connell was carted off the field with a knee injury in the Raiders’ last game Dec. 8. He did not practice with the team Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Ridder has completed 28 of his 44 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown in four appearances with the Raiders.

The team’s other inactives are defensive end Charles Snowden, cornerback Sam Webb, offensive lineman Andrus Peat and defensive end Maxx Crosby. Webb has a back injury, while Crosby is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Snowden is facing a charge of driving under the influence, according to court records.

