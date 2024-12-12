Raiders player faces DUI charge, court records show
The Metropolitan Police Department refused to release his arrest report, citing “law enforcement privilege.”
Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden faces a charge of driving under the influence, according to court records.
In a statement, the Raiders said, ”The Raiders are aware of the incident involving Charles Snowden and have been in contact with the NFL and local authorities. The club will not comment further as this is a legal matter.”
Court records indicate Snowden was released without bail and does not have a court hearing until April.
The Metropolitan Police Department refused to release his arrest report, citing “law enforcement privilege.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Review-Journal Assistant Sports Editor Ben Gotz contributed to this report.
Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.