33°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders player faces DUI charge, court records show

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden looks on from the sideline during the second ha ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during the first half of an NFL football g ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) rushes for yardage in front of Las Vegas Ra ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) rushes for yardage in front of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
More Stories
Mark Davis mum on Antonio Pierce’s job security with Raiders
Raiders report: Aidan O’Connell practices, but status for ‘MNF’ uncertain
NFL approves 2 more purchases of ownership in Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) rushes for yardage as Tampa Bay Buccaneer ...
Raiders rewind: Young players provide hope in yet another loss
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2024 - 7:55 am
 

Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden faces a charge of driving under the influence, according to court records.

In a statement, the Raiders said, ”The Raiders are aware of the incident involving Charles Snowden and have been in contact with the NFL and local authorities. The club will not comment further as this is a legal matter.”

Court records indicate Snowden was released without bail and does not have a court hearing until April.

The Metropolitan Police Department refused to release his arrest report, citing “law enforcement privilege.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal Assistant Sports Editor Ben Gotz contributed to this report.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders owner Mark Davis cheers with the crowd during warm ups before the first half of their N ...
Why is Mark Davis selling stakes in the Raiders?
By / RJ

Why is Mark Davis suddenly selling off a percentage of the Raiders? And why are the new minority owners pouring money into buying pieces of the franchise that don’t include any actual power? Here are some answers.

MORE STORIES