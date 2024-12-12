Raiders player faces DUI charge, court records show

The Metropolitan Police Department refused to release his arrest report, citing “law enforcement privilege.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) rushes for yardage in front of Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden faces a charge of driving under the influence, according to court records.

In a statement, the Raiders said, ”The Raiders are aware of the incident involving Charles Snowden and have been in contact with the NFL and local authorities. The club will not comment further as this is a legal matter.”

Court records indicate Snowden was released without bail and does not have a court hearing until April.

The Metropolitan Police Department refused to release his arrest report, citing “law enforcement privilege.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal Assistant Sports Editor Ben Gotz contributed to this report.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.