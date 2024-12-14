Raiders star ruled out for Monday’s game; QB still questionable

One of the Raiders’ best players will not be on the field against the Falcons on Monday at Allegiant Stadium, but quarterback Aidan O’Connell remains questionable.

3 things to know about Falcons: QB arrives in Las Vegas in slump

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) chats with a referee during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s status for Monday’s game against Atlanta is still up in the air after the team listed him as questionable Saturday after missing all three practices this week.

Meanwhile, star defensive end Maxx Crosby is officially out Monday. He was unable to practice this week with an ankle injury and will not play against the Falcons.

O’Connell hasn’t practiced either, but the team will give him another couple of days to try to recover from the bone bruise in his knee that had him carted off the field last week in Tampa.

Desmond Ridder is in line to start if O’Connell can’t play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.