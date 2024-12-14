61°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders star ruled out for Monday’s game; QB still questionable

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) chats with a referee during the second half of their NFL ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) chats with a referee during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) beats Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garre ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins walks off the field after throwing an interception dur ...
3 things to know about Falcons: QB arrives in Las Vegas in slump
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) talks with teammates during the first half of an ...
Raiders-Falcons preview: Odds, players to watch, plus prediction
Vegas Nation Gameday — Taking on the Dirty Birds in Primetime
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2024 - 1:32 pm
 

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s status for Monday’s game against Atlanta is still up in the air after the team listed him as questionable Saturday after missing all three practices this week.

Meanwhile, star defensive end Maxx Crosby is officially out Monday. He was unable to practice this week with an ankle injury and will not play against the Falcons.

O’Connell hasn’t practiced either, but the team will give him another couple of days to try to recover from the bone bruise in his knee that had him carted off the field last week in Tampa.

Desmond Ridder is in line to start if O’Connell can’t play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES