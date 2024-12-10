Raiders add QB to active roster as O’Connell deals with knee injury

The Raiders promoted a quarterback from their practice squad to their active roster with Aidan O’Connell dealing with a knee injury.

Why is Mark Davis selling stakes in the Raiders?

Raiders quarterback Carter Bradley (14) on the sideline before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders signed quarterback Carter Bradley to their active roster from the practice squad Tuesday.

It was one of several moves the team made.

The Raiders also placed running back Zamir White on injured reserve with a quad injury and added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad. The team added defensive tackle Tyler Manoa to its practice squad as well and released defensive tackle Marquan McCall.

Bradley, an undrafted rookie out of South Alabama and the son of former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, has been with the organization since April.

The 24-year-old’s addition to the active roster comes after quarterback Aidan O’Connell was carted off the field with a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. O’Connell suffered a bone bruise and could still play Monday against the Falcons.

Luton, a 2020 sixth-round pick out of Oregon State, is joining his sixth organization. He went 0-3 in three starts with the Jaguars as a rookie, throwing two touchdowns and six interceptions. Luton has not played in a regular-season game since 2020.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.