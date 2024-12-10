54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders add QB to active roster as O’Connell deals with knee injury

Raiders quarterback Carter Bradley (14) on the sideline before an NFL game against the Kansas C ...
Raiders quarterback Carter Bradley (14) on the sideline before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders owner Mark Davis cheers with the crowd during warm ups before the first half of their N ...
Why is Mark Davis selling stakes in the Raiders?
Raiders QB suffers bone bruise, could still play next game
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette attempts to catch a pass during the second half ...
Eagles escape to bail out $3M Circa bettor, Survivor entries
Raiders report: Backup QB Ridder ‘excited and ready to go’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2024 - 11:13 am
 
Updated December 10, 2024 - 11:17 am

The Raiders signed quarterback Carter Bradley to their active roster from the practice squad Tuesday.

It was one of several moves the team made.

The Raiders also placed running back Zamir White on injured reserve with a quad injury and added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad. The team added defensive tackle Tyler Manoa to its practice squad as well and released defensive tackle Marquan McCall.

Bradley, an undrafted rookie out of South Alabama and the son of former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, has been with the organization since April.

The 24-year-old’s addition to the active roster comes after quarterback Aidan O’Connell was carted off the field with a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. O’Connell suffered a bone bruise and could still play Monday against the Falcons.

Luton, a 2020 sixth-round pick out of Oregon State, is joining his sixth organization. He went 0-3 in three starts with the Jaguars as a rookie, throwing two touchdowns and six interceptions. Luton has not played in a regular-season game since 2020.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES