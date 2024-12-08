62°F
Raiders News

Raiders lose to Buccaneers after QB gets carted off with knee injury

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is taken off the field after an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) passes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) hits Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) hits Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce looks at a replay during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes in the pocket against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) scores a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Thomas Harper (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) sack Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) scores a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) makes the catch against Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) avoids Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) after David's sack during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) celebrates after a Las Vegas Raiders fumble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) fumbles the ball and Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) receovers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) walks off the field after injuryagainst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after a sack on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jack Browning (5) works against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runbs away from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jack Browning (5) works against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Las Vegas Raiders' Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) prepares to intercept the ball from Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) runs the ball after interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders safety Thomas Harper (34) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2024 - 12:31 pm
 
Updated December 8, 2024 - 1:04 pm

TAMPA, Fla. — Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was carted off the field with a knee injury in the third quarter and the Raiders extended their losing streak to nine games with a 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

O’Connell, in his second start since returning from a fractured right thumb, was pushed to the ground by defensive lineman Calijah Kancey well after delivering a pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers with 1:23 remaining in the third quarter. He was replaced by backup Desmond Ridder.

O’Connell completed 11 of his 19 passes for 104 yards and an interception before exiting. The Raiders (2-11) trailed 14-10 at the time of his injury.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns to lead his team to victory. Tampa Bay (7-6) scored on its first two drives to take a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Buccaneers went up 21-10 with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by running back Rachaad White 6:13 into the fourth quarter. Ridder led the Raiders on a field-goal drive to cut their deficit to 21-13, but Mayfield responded with a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen McMillan to seal the Buccaneers’ win.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

