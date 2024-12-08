Raiders lose to Buccaneers after QB gets carted off with knee injury
The Raiders dropped their ninth consecutive game Sunday and lost their starting quarterback to a knee injury against the Buccaneers.
TAMPA, Fla. — Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was carted off the field with a knee injury in the third quarter and the Raiders extended their losing streak to nine games with a 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.
O’Connell, in his second start since returning from a fractured right thumb, was pushed to the ground by defensive lineman Calijah Kancey well after delivering a pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers with 1:23 remaining in the third quarter. He was replaced by backup Desmond Ridder.
O’Connell completed 11 of his 19 passes for 104 yards and an interception before exiting. The Raiders (2-11) trailed 14-10 at the time of his injury.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns to lead his team to victory. Tampa Bay (7-6) scored on its first two drives to take a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Buccaneers went up 21-10 with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by running back Rachaad White 6:13 into the fourth quarter. Ridder led the Raiders on a field-goal drive to cut their deficit to 21-13, but Mayfield responded with a 29-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalen McMillan to seal the Buccaneers’ win.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.