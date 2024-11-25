Raiders lose Gardner Minshew for season in defeat to Broncos

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending broken left collarbone during a loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field by team orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Michael Miao, left, after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field by team orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Michael Miao, left, after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is down after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) chases Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws under pressure from Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) defends during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders teammates celebrate linebacker Divine Deablo (5) after a fake punt pass reception and run against the Denver Broncos during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders teammates celebrate linebacker Divine Deablo (5) tackle on the sidelines after a fake punt pass reception and run against the Denver Broncos during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) sprints up the sidelines after a fake punt pass reception against the Denver Broncos during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) looks in a fake punt pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a Denver Broncos defensive stop during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) is stopped on a run by Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) nearly gets past Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz (3) on a kickoff return during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) gets off a pass against the Raiders during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) upends Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) after a run during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending broken left collarbone during a 29-19 loss to the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The loss was the Raiders’ seventh straight.

Minshew was injured on the team’s next-to-last drive and replaced by Desmond Ridder, who lost a fumble on the second play after coming into the game.

Gardner Minshew goes to the locker room with an injury. The Broncos get to Desmond Ridder and recover the fumble. pic.twitter.com/LJ3bBnvnpS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 25, 2024

The injury occurred on a first-and-10 play. Minshew was scrambling from pressure when he was wrapped up by the Broncos’ Cody Barton and Jonathan Cooper. Barton came down hard on Minshew, whose left shoulder was driven into the ground.

The Raiders play Friday at the Kansas City Chiefs. Ridder could get the start, though Aidan O’Connell, currently on the injured reserve list with a fractured right thumb, is eligible to return to practice Monday.

The Broncos (7-5) took the lead for good, 16-13, when quarterback Bo Nix threw an 18-yard touchdown to wide receiver Courtland Sutton early in the third quarter.

Nix hit Sutton again for a 2-yard touchdown late in the game for a 26-16 lead.

Nix finished 25 of 42 for 273 yards and the two touchdowns. Sutton had eight catches for 97 yards and the two TDs.

The Raiders (2-9) took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter when Minshew hit running back Ameer Abdullah for a 6-yard touchdown. Minshew finished 25 of 42 for 230 yards and the one TD and one interception.

They extended the lead to 10-6 on Daniel Carlson’s 34-yard field goal late in the second quarter. Carlson kicked another 34-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to give the Raiders a 13-9 lead.

Will Lutz kicked field goals of 38, 53, 54, 45 and 33 yards for the Broncos.

The Broncos completed the season sweep of the Raiders, whom they defeated 34-18 on Oct. 6 in Denver.

The Raiders were missing several key players.

Running backs Zamir White (quadriceps) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) were inactive, along with starting cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) and Nate Hobbs (ankle).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X