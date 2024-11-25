57°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders lose Gardner Minshew for season in defeat to Broncos

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field after a sack with a hand inj ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) upends Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33 ...
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) upends Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) after a run during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) gets off a pass against the Raiders during the first hal ...
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) gets off a pass against the Raiders during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) nearly gets past Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz (3) ...
Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) nearly gets past Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz (3) on a kickoff return during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) is stopped on a run by Denver Broncos cornerback Ri ...
Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) is stopped on a run by Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a Denver Broncos defensive stop during the fi ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a Denver Broncos defensive stop during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) looks in a fake punt pass against the Denver Broncos durin ...
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) looks in a fake punt pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) sprints up the sidelines after a fake punt pass reception ...
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) sprints up the sidelines after a fake punt pass reception against the Denver Broncos during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders teammates celebrate linebacker Divine Deablo (5) tackle on the sidelines after a fake p ...
Raiders teammates celebrate linebacker Divine Deablo (5) tackle on the sidelines after a fake punt pass reception and run against the Denver Broncos during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders teammates celebrate linebacker Divine Deablo (5) after a fake punt pass reception and r ...
Raiders teammates celebrate linebacker Divine Deablo (5) after a fake punt pass reception and run against the Denver Broncos during the first half off their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah E ...
Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) defends during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws under pressure from Raiders defensive end K'Lavon ...
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws under pressure from Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) chases Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) durin ...
Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) chases Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is down after a sack with a hand injury against the De ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is down after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is down after a sack with a hand injury against the De ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is down after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is down after a sack with a hand injury against the De ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is down after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field by team orthopaedic surgeon ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field by team orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Michael Miao, left, after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field after a sack with a hand inj ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field after a sack with a hand inj ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field after a sack with a hand inj ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field after a sack with a hand inj ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field by team orthopaedic surgeon ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is escorted off the field by team orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Michael Miao, left, after a sack with a hand injury against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah E ...
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Veteran steps up with 2 RBs out
Raiders speak after loss against Broncos
Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) fends off Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson ...
Raiders down key cornerbacks, running backs against Broncos
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch with Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan M ...
How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 12
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2024 - 4:26 pm
 
Updated November 24, 2024 - 5:25 pm

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending broken left collarbone during a 29-19 loss to the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The loss was the Raiders’ seventh straight.

Minshew was injured on the team’s next-to-last drive and replaced by Desmond Ridder, who lost a fumble on the second play after coming into the game.

The injury occurred on a first-and-10 play. Minshew was scrambling from pressure when he was wrapped up by the Broncos’ Cody Barton and Jonathan Cooper. Barton came down hard on Minshew, whose left shoulder was driven into the ground.

The Raiders play Friday at the Kansas City Chiefs. Ridder could get the start, though Aidan O’Connell, currently on the injured reserve list with a fractured right thumb, is eligible to return to practice Monday.

The Broncos (7-5) took the lead for good, 16-13, when quarterback Bo Nix threw an 18-yard touchdown to wide receiver Courtland Sutton early in the third quarter.

Nix hit Sutton again for a 2-yard touchdown late in the game for a 26-16 lead.

Nix finished 25 of 42 for 273 yards and the two touchdowns. Sutton had eight catches for 97 yards and the two TDs.

The Raiders (2-9) took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter when Minshew hit running back Ameer Abdullah for a 6-yard touchdown. Minshew finished 25 of 42 for 230 yards and the one TD and one interception.

They extended the lead to 10-6 on Daniel Carlson’s 34-yard field goal late in the second quarter. Carlson kicked another 34-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to give the Raiders a 13-9 lead.

Will Lutz kicked field goals of 38, 53, 54, 45 and 33 yards for the Broncos.

The Broncos completed the season sweep of the Raiders, whom they defeated 34-18 on Oct. 6 in Denver.

The Raiders were missing several key players.

Running backs Zamir White (quadriceps) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) were inactive, along with starting cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) and Nate Hobbs (ankle).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES