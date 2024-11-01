Raiders QB enjoys life as NFL coach’s son: ‘The game is unbelievable’

Raiders practice squad quarterback Carter Bradley moved “a bunch” growing up as the son of an NFL coach, but it instilled in him a love of the game.

Raiders quarterback Carter Bradley (14) throws the football during team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Carter Bradley is a quarterback with the Raiders who has spent this season on the practice squad.

He’s also the son of former Raiders and current Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Gus Bradley has coached in the NFL since 2006 and was the Jaguars coach from 2013-16.

Carter Bradley began his college career at Toledo before transferring to South Alabama. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in April.

The Review-Journal sat down with Bradley this week to learn a little more about him:

RJ: Did your father ever try and, say, make you a linebacker and have you play defense?

Bradley: “I think that was more of my uncle’s job. My dad was more like, ‘As long as you play and are happy.’ Football was always the dream, always the goal. I always drew towards the quarterback position. Always found myself sneaking into quarterback meetings when I was growing up in and around buildings.”

RJ: What was the best place you lived with all your father’s travels with different teams?

Bradley: “Shoot, every place has been unbelievable. I was definitely in the coaching life of moving around a bunch. But we always go back to Jacksonville. Those people there have been unbelievable towards us. We have a house there and me and my dad love to fish, so it’s easy to go there.”

RJ: You ran track and field in high school while also competing in the high jump and long jump. Did you like it?

Bradley: “I just kind of found myself falling into it. Probably to get out of class a little bit. Didn’t really practice all that much. We were a small school. We were just like, ‘Hey, let’s show up and run fast.’ I loved it.”

RJ: What was the best thing about South Alabama?

Bradley: “The people. They were the best. Just the environment. When I first stepped on campus, I didn’t know anything about it. But there was just a sense to the people where they want you to succeed. They wanted to see your best every day. Whether you’re going through highs or lows. I was just searching for a chance and they gave me one. I was just so grateful for that and the staff there. Mobile has a special place in my heart.”

RJ: Any memories of Toledo?

Bradley: “Oh, yeah. It was just an unfortunate situation where things didn’t work out. I would have loved to have been the starting quarterback there and won championships. It just didn’t work out, but it was a fun experience for sure.”

RJ: What has being on the Raiders’ practice squad done for you?

Bradley: “In many ways, it helps me develop my game, see where I can grow and what I’m good at. Having (Maxx Crosby) on the other side helps me get the ball out a lot faster. Whatever I can provide for the guys and give them a good look is definitely the main point during the week. But also going back and watching the tape. The good and bad where I can learn and grow and not fall into mistakes when it’s time to go and play ball.”

RJ: What’s the best thing your father taught you about football?

Bradley: “Gosh, that the game is unbelievable. It’s just how to handle situations. The biggest thing is just the relationships. How cool this game is. All the places I’ve been, all the people I’ve met. Now being in the league, seeing all the people who coached with my dad and watched me growing up has been super special.”

RJ: You have a tattoo of a spade on the inside of your arm. What is the meaning of it?

Bradley: “Soldiers overseas used to put spades on their helmets for good luck. So in honor of my grandpa, I just threw a spade on my arm for good luck.”

RJ: What was your inspiration growing up?

Bradley: “To play football. I didn’t have a plan B. This was the goal and this is just one step towards that goal. Just getting into a building and getting an opportunity was the biggest thing. Just continuing to learn, grow and build relationships.”

