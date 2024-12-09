Raiders could turn to backup QB with starter’s health uncertain

The Raiders are still awaiting more tests on injured quarterback Aidan O’Connell, but they could roll with their backup in their next game.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) tries to get around Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather (26) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said he did not have an update on the status of injured quarterback Aidan O’Connell on Monday, but backup Desmond Ridder is expected to start if O’Connell cannot play.

O’Connell suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. He was carted off the field and did not return.

That puts Ridder potentially in line to start against his former team on “Monday Night Football.” The Raiders are hosting the Falcons, the team that selected the 25-year-old in the third round of the 2022 draft, at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 16.

Ridder has appeared in four games this season and has completed 28 of his 44 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. The only other healthy quarterback in the Raiders’ organization is practice-squad rookie Carter Bradley.

O’Connell’s knee injury is his second injury of the season. He also missed four games this year with a fractured right thumb.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

