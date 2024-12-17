44°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders speak after team’s 10th loss

Raiders speak to the media after team's 10th loss (Las Vegas Review-Journal/YouTube)
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis talks with head coach Antonio Pierce, right, prior to an NFL ...
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis talks with head coach Antonio Pierce, right, prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
More Stories
Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) calls for a hike of the football from guard Jackson Pow ...
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: QBs change, but team’s results don’t
Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) runs with the ball during the first half of the NFL gam ...
Late rally falls short as Raiders lose 10th straight game
Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) throws the ball as he warms up prior to an NFL game aga ...
Raiders QB to start against former team on ‘Monday Night Football’
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, ...
Raiders QB ready for reunion with Falcons: ‘God works in mysterious ways’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2024 - 8:47 pm
 

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and Desmond Ridder spoke to the media after the team’s 10th straight loss this season.

The Raiders lost 15-9 on Monday to the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was inactive in the game after suffering a knee injury in the Raiders’ last game on Dec. 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES