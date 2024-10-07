Knights betting preview: What are teams odds to win division, Cup?

The shine is off the Golden Knights this season, in the eyes of oddsmakers. But bettors are still all over the Knights to win their second Stanley Cup in three years.

“They just won’t stop betting them,” Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “Just to win the Cup. That’s all they want. We had them at 18-1 but I had to lower them to 16-1.”

The Knights have historically been one of the largest Stanley Cup liabilities at Las Vegas sportsbooks. This season is no different. The SuperBook is already on the hook for almost six figures if the Knights lift the Cup again like they did in 2023. They’re also one of the biggest liabilities at Station Sports and Circa Sports.

“We’re dealing 16-1 and it might not even still be a good number,” Circa sportsbook manager Jeff Davis said. “I think the true price is probably closer to double that. They’re still a playoff team, but I think they’ll regress a little bit.”

The Knights, who were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round last season by the Dallas Stars, are the 13th choice at Caesars Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup at 22-1.

The Edmonton Oilers are the clear favorites. They’re 7-1 at the SuperBook, followed by the Stars, Colorado Avalanche and the defending champion Florida Panthers at 10-1.

“The Oilers are clearly the best in the West,” Davis said. “It gets thin after the top handful in the West. I just don’t think the Knights are on the level of the elite teams in the Western Conference.

“(Is it) possible they could become that if the youth take a step forward? Yeah, I think so. But I think it’s a big if.”

Knights’ numbers

The Knights are -275 at the SuperBook to make the playoffs, the 5-1 third choice at Caesars to win the Pacific Division and the 10-1 sixth pick at Caesars to win the Western Conference. Their regular-season point total is 97½ at Circa and the SuperBook.

“They’re a a high-variance team. A lot of things can go right and a lot of things can go wrong,” Davis said. “With their defense group and (goaltender) Adin Hill, their floor is reasonably high. The issue is the salary cap has caught up with them. (Right wing Jonathan) Marchessault is gone and (center Chandler) Stephenson is gone. They’re very thin at wing.

“Their two best players now are (center Jack) Eichel and (captain Mark) Stone, and they’re guys that have shown no ability to stay healthy over the course of an 82-game season. There’s a wide range of outcomes. If they ended up with 87 points and miss the playoffs, or if they ended up with 107 and finished second in the division, neither would surprise me.”

March madness

The Nashville Predators are 20-1 to win the Stanley Cup after signing Marchessault and forward Steven Stamkos, who has led the NHL in goals twice.

Marchessault, the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP, is the Knights’ all-time leader in goals, points and games played.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty coming into this year. It’s tough when you lose a player like Marchy,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It screams we’re a true hockey town when you lose guys like (goaltender Marc-Andre) Fleury and Marchessault. It shows that it’s a business.”

Salmons said staying healthy is crucial for the Knights.

“This is definitely the most turnover the Knights have ever had. I don’t think their depth is as good as it once was,” Salmons said. “They have to keep Mark Stone healthy. That’s the biggest thing. This team has been decimated by injuries the last three years.

“There are certain guys they really can’t afford to lose. You’re talking Eichel, (center William) Karlsson, Stone. Those three guys can’t afford to get hurt.”

The Knights also were 16-1 at the SuperBook in October 2022 before they embarked on their Stanley Cup championship season.

“The more I see of the Knights as we head into the season, I think they’ll be just fine this year,” Salmons said. “I think they’ll be as good as they have ever been.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.