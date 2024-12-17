Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks

Six handicappers make 15 picks each — against the spread or totals — for the college football bowl season, including designating a best bet.

Six handicappers make 15 college football bowl picks against the spread, based on lines and totals Monday from the Westgate SuperBook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half-point, and a best bet is worth two points.

The best bet also will serve as a tiebreaker.

Chip Chirimbes

@chipperwins

West Virginia +5

Notre Dame -7

South Florida +4½

Vanderbilt +2½

Arkansas PK

USC +3½

Louisiana +13

Iowa State +3½

East Carolina +5½

BYU +3

Iowa +3

Washington +2½

Baylor +1½

Virginia Tech +6½

Best bet: Ohio State -7½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Western Kentucky +7

Ohio -3½

Tulane +14

Indiana +7

Clemson +11½

Tennessee +7½

Pitt -7

Vanderbilt +2½

Navy +7½

Texas A&M -3½

Louisiana +13

Michigan +10

Washington +2½

Virginia Tech +6½

Best bet: Sam Houston State +6

Dana Lane

PickDawgz.com

Western Kentucky +7

Western Kentucky-James Madison O52

Cal-UNLV U48

Pitt -7

Oklahoma -7½

Oklahoma-Navy U44

Texas Tech-Arkansas O56

Syracuse-Washington State O59½

Texas A&M -3½

TCU -13

N.C. State -5½

Colorado -3

Iowa-Missouri U40

Minnesota -6½

Best bet: Texas Tech PK

Bruce Marshall

CBS Sportsline

Indiana-Notre Dame O51

Clemson +11½

Tennessee +7½

San Jose State -4½

Toledo +7

Arkansas PK

Texas A&M -3½

UConn +2½

Boston College +2½

Louisiana Tech +16½

Missouri -3

Louisville -2½

North Texas +10½

Liberty -1

Best bet: Navy +7½

Wes Reynolds

@WesReynolds1

James Madison -7

UNLV PK

Georgia Southern -6

Tulane +14

Indiana +7

Penn State -9

Toledo +7

Boston College +2½

Iowa State +3½

BYU +3

BYU-Colorado U54½

Iowa +3

South Carolina -9½

Baylor +1½

Best bet: Texas -11½

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

UNLV PK

Georgia Southern -6

SMU +9

Clemson +11½

Clemson-Texas U51½

Tennessee-Ohio State U47

South Florida +4½

Navy +7½

Texas Tech PK

Iowa State +3½

Louisville-Washington U49½

Baylor +1½

North Texas-Texas State U65½

Buffalo +1

Best bet: Notre Dame -7