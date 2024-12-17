Las Vegas Review-Journal College Bowl Challenge picks
Six handicappers make 15 picks each — against the spread or totals — for the college football bowl season, including designating a best bet.
Six handicappers make 15 college football bowl picks against the spread, based on lines and totals Monday from the Westgate SuperBook. Each winning pick is worth one point, a push is worth a half-point, and a best bet is worth two points.
The best bet also will serve as a tiebreaker.
Chip Chirimbes
@chipperwins
West Virginia +5
Notre Dame -7
South Florida +4½
Vanderbilt +2½
Arkansas PK
USC +3½
Louisiana +13
Iowa State +3½
East Carolina +5½
BYU +3
Iowa +3
Washington +2½
Baylor +1½
Virginia Tech +6½
Best bet: Ohio State -7½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Western Kentucky +7
Ohio -3½
Tulane +14
Indiana +7
Clemson +11½
Tennessee +7½
Pitt -7
Vanderbilt +2½
Navy +7½
Texas A&M -3½
Louisiana +13
Michigan +10
Washington +2½
Virginia Tech +6½
Best bet: Sam Houston State +6
Dana Lane
PickDawgz.com
Western Kentucky +7
Western Kentucky-James Madison O52
Cal-UNLV U48
Pitt -7
Oklahoma -7½
Oklahoma-Navy U44
Texas Tech-Arkansas O56
Syracuse-Washington State O59½
Texas A&M -3½
TCU -13
N.C. State -5½
Colorado -3
Iowa-Missouri U40
Minnesota -6½
Best bet: Texas Tech PK
Bruce Marshall
CBS Sportsline
Indiana-Notre Dame O51
Clemson +11½
Tennessee +7½
San Jose State -4½
Toledo +7
Arkansas PK
Texas A&M -3½
UConn +2½
Boston College +2½
Louisiana Tech +16½
Missouri -3
Louisville -2½
North Texas +10½
Liberty -1
Best bet: Navy +7½
Wes Reynolds
@WesReynolds1
James Madison -7
UNLV PK
Georgia Southern -6
Tulane +14
Indiana +7
Penn State -9
Toledo +7
Boston College +2½
Iowa State +3½
BYU +3
BYU-Colorado U54½
Iowa +3
South Carolina -9½
Baylor +1½
Best bet: Texas -11½
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
UNLV PK
Georgia Southern -6
SMU +9
Clemson +11½
Clemson-Texas U51½
Tennessee-Ohio State U47
South Florida +4½
Navy +7½
Texas Tech PK
Iowa State +3½
Louisville-Washington U49½
Baylor +1½
North Texas-Texas State U65½
Buffalo +1
Best bet: Notre Dame -7