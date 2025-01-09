Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge final standings
Professional handicapper Scott Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL) won the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge with a 51-37-2 record against the spread (58 percent).
Professional handicapper Scott Kellen held off legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger down the stretch to win the Review-Journal NFL Challenge.
Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL) went 3-2 against the spread in Week 18 to edge Musburger by 1½ points and win the contest with a 51-37-2 ATS record (58 percent). Musburger, a former RJ NFL Challenge champion, finished 50-39-1 ATS, and three-time RJ NFL Challenge champion Doug Fitz placed third at 49-40-1 ATS.
Here are the final standings. Each winning pick was worth one point, and a push was worth a half-point.
1. Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 51-37-2
Points: 52
— — —
2. Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 50-39-1
Points: 50½
— — —
3. Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 49-40-1
Points: 49½
— — —
4. Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 44-41-5
Points: 46½
— — —
5. Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 2-3
Season: 44-43-3
Points: 45½
— — —
5. Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 43-42-5
Points: 45½
— — —
7. Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 2-3
Season: 43-47
Points: 43
— — —
8. Kelly Stewart
@Kellyinvegas
Last week: 4-1
Season: 42-48
Points: 42
— — —
9. Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 40-49-1
Points: 40½
— — —
10. Chuck Esposito
Red Rock SB director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 38-49-3
Points: 39½