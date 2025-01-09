Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge final standings

Professional handicapper Scott Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL) won the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge with a 51-37-2 record against the spread (58 percent).

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) receives congratulations from offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Professional handicapper Scott Kellen held off legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger down the stretch to win the Review-Journal NFL Challenge.

Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL) went 3-2 against the spread in Week 18 to edge Musburger by 1½ points and win the contest with a 51-37-2 ATS record (58 percent). Musburger, a former RJ NFL Challenge champion, finished 50-39-1 ATS, and three-time RJ NFL Challenge champion Doug Fitz placed third at 49-40-1 ATS.

Here are the final standings. Each winning pick was worth one point, and a push was worth a half-point.

1. Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 51-37-2

Points: 52

— — —

2. Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 50-39-1

Points: 50½

— — —

3. Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 49-40-1

Points: 49½

— — —

4. Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 44-41-5

Points: 46½

— — —

5. Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 44-43-3

Points: 45½

— — —

5. Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 43-42-5

Points: 45½

— — —

7. Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 43-47

Points: 43

— — —

8. Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 4-1

Season: 42-48

Points: 42

— — —

9. Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 40-49-1

Points: 40½

— — —

10. Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 38-49-3

Points: 39½