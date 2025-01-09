56°F
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge final standings

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) receives congratulations from offensive tackle Pen ...
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) receives congratulations from offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Scott Kellen. (Submitted Photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2025 - 3:53 pm
 

Professional handicapper Scott Kellen held off legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger down the stretch to win the Review-Journal NFL Challenge.

Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL) went 3-2 against the spread in Week 18 to edge Musburger by 1½ points and win the contest with a 51-37-2 ATS record (58 percent). Musburger, a former RJ NFL Challenge champion, finished 50-39-1 ATS, and three-time RJ NFL Challenge champion Doug Fitz placed third at 49-40-1 ATS.

Here are the final standings. Each winning pick was worth one point, and a push was worth a half-point.

1. Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 51-37-2

Points: 52

— — —

2. Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 50-39-1

Points: 50½

— — —

3. Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 49-40-1

Points: 49½

— — —

4. Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 44-41-5

Points: 46½

— — —

5. Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 2-3

Season: 44-43-3

Points: 45½

— — —

5. Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 43-42-5

Points: 45½

— — —

7. Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 2-3

Season: 43-47

Points: 43

— — —

8. Kelly Stewart

@Kellyinvegas

Last week: 4-1

Season: 42-48

Points: 42

— — —

9. Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 40-49-1

Points: 40½

— — —

10. Chuck Esposito

Red Rock SB director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 38-49-3

Points: 39½

