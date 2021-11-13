79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2021 - 12:40 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) leaps over New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jacks ...
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) leaps over New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 25-19-1

Patriots -1½

Titans -3

Buccaneers -9½

Chargers -3

Raiders +2½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 24-20-1

Patriots -1½

Falcons +9½

Chargers -3

Eagles +3

49ers +4

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-20-1

Falcons +9½

Saints +3

Vikings +3

Seahawks +3½

Eagles +3

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 24-20-1

Colts -10

Patriots -1½

Falcons +9½

Chargers -3

Broncos -3

Hank Goldberg

CBS Sports HQ

Last week: 3-2

Season: 24-20-1

Patriots -1½

Titans -3

Chargers -3

Raiders +2½

Rams -4

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 0-5

Season: 20-24-1

Cowboys -10

Bills -11½

Football Team +9½

Eagles +3

Raiders +2½

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 1-4

Season: 23-20-2

Jets +11½

Titans -3

Football Team +9½

Packers -3½

Broncos -3

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 1-4

Season: 23-22

Bills -11½

Buccaneers -9½

Seahawks +3½

Eagles +3

Raiders +2½

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 1-4

Season: 24-20-1

Falcons +9½

Football Team +9½

Titans -3

Packers -3½

Chargers -3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 4-1

Season: 25-19-1

Falcons +9½

Jets +11½

Lions +8½

Panthers +10

Seahawks +3½

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner
Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner
2
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
3
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
4
Raiders Mailbag: Red zone questions, DeSean Jackson and Malcolm Koonce
Raiders Mailbag: Red zone questions, DeSean Jackson and Malcolm Koonce
5
Circa’s Stadium Swim offers ‘cool’ place to watch Raiders games
Circa’s Stadium Swim offers ‘cool’ place to watch Raiders games
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during an ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 10
By / RJ

Handicapper Chip Chirimbes (VegasInsider.com) analyzes every Sunday and Monday NFL game and gives trends and final scores for each.