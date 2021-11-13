Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 10
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey and VSiN.com handicapper Dave Tuley are tied for the contest lead with 25-19-1 ATS records.
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-19-1
Patriots -1½
Titans -3
Buccaneers -9½
Chargers -3
Raiders +2½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 24-20-1
Patriots -1½
Falcons +9½
Chargers -3
Eagles +3
49ers +4
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 24-20-1
Falcons +9½
Saints +3
Vikings +3
Seahawks +3½
Eagles +3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 24-20-1
Colts -10
Patriots -1½
Falcons +9½
Chargers -3
Broncos -3
Hank Goldberg
CBS Sports HQ
Last week: 3-2
Season: 24-20-1
Patriots -1½
Titans -3
Chargers -3
Raiders +2½
Rams -4
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 0-5
Season: 20-24-1
Cowboys -10
Bills -11½
Football Team +9½
Eagles +3
Raiders +2½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 1-4
Season: 23-20-2
Jets +11½
Titans -3
Football Team +9½
Packers -3½
Broncos -3
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 1-4
Season: 23-22
Bills -11½
Buccaneers -9½
Seahawks +3½
Eagles +3
Raiders +2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 1-4
Season: 24-20-1
Falcons +9½
Football Team +9½
Titans -3
Packers -3½
Chargers -3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 4-1
Season: 25-19-1
Falcons +9½
Jets +11½
Lions +8½
Panthers +10
Seahawks +3½