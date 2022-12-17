Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15
Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz leads the contest with a 44-25-1 ATS record (63.7 percent), and VSiN host Brent Musburger is 42-28 (60 percent).
Todd Dewey
RJ betting reporter
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-29-1
Ravens +2½
Bills -7½
Eagles -9
Panthers -3
Buccaneers +3½
Lou Finocchiaro
@GambLou
Last week: 4-1
Season: 37-32-1
Colts +4
Lions Pick
Bears +9
Titans +3
Broncos -2½
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 44-25-1
Jets Pick
Texans +14
Steelers +3
Titans +3
Raiders +1
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-35-2
Lions Pick
Chiefs -14
Eagles -9
Cowboys -4
Chargers -3
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-33-2
Vikings -4
Saints -4
Eagles -9
Chargers -3
Packers -7
Jay Kornegay
Westgate SuperBook VP
Last week: 3-2
Season: 38-31-1
Dolphins +7½
Saints -4
Panthers -3
Broncos -2½
Raiders +1
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 42-28
Commanders -4½
Texans +14
Broncos -2½
Raiders +1
Rams +7
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com
Last week: 3-2
Season: 34-34-2
Giants +4½
Saints -4
Chargers -3
Raiders +1
Panthers -3
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports
Last week: 1-4
Season: 31-38-1
Colts +4
Titans +3
Bears +9
Jaguars +4
Panthers -3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com
Last week: 2-3
Season: 36-33-1
Dolphins +7½
Giants +4½
Texans +14
Titans +3
Rams +7