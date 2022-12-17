49°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 15

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2022 - 1:03 pm
 
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants ...
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Todd Dewey

RJ betting reporter

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-29-1

Ravens +2½

Bills -7½

Eagles -9

Panthers -3

Buccaneers +3½

Lou Finocchiaro

@GambLou

Last week: 4-1

Season: 37-32-1

Colts +4

Lions Pick

Bears +9

Titans +3

Broncos -2½

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 44-25-1

Jets Pick

Texans +14

Steelers +3

Titans +3

Raiders +1

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-35-2

Lions Pick

Chiefs -14

Eagles -9

Cowboys -4

Chargers -3

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-33-2

Vikings -4

Saints -4

Eagles -9

Chargers -3

Packers -7

Jay Kornegay

Westgate SuperBook VP

Last week: 3-2

Season: 38-31-1

Dolphins +7½

Saints -4

Panthers -3

Broncos -2½

Raiders +1

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 42-28

Commanders -4½

Texans +14

Broncos -2½

Raiders +1

Rams +7

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com

Last week: 3-2

Season: 34-34-2

Giants +4½

Saints -4

Chargers -3

Raiders +1

Panthers -3

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas, @barstoolsports

Last week: 1-4

Season: 31-38-1

Colts +4

Titans +3

Bears +9

Jaguars +4

Panthers -3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com

Last week: 2-3

Season: 36-33-1

Dolphins +7½

Giants +4½

Texans +14

Titans +3

Rams +7

