Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 16
Hank Goldberg and Jay Kornegay are tied for the contest lead with 43-30-2 ATS records, Doug Fitz is in third (42-31-2) and Brent Musburger is in fourth (41-32-2).
Joe D’Amico
Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 38-36-1
49ers -6½
Steelers -3
Ravens -10
Cowboys -2½
Seahawks -9½
— — —
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 42-31-2
Raiders +7
Titans +3
Giants +2½
Bengals +1
Packers +5½
— — —
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 0-5
Season: 40-34-1
Texans -3
Bills +6½
Steelers -3
Ravens -10
Cowboys -2½
— — —
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 43-30-2
Texans -3
Bills +6½
Falcons -7
Cowboys -2½
Cardinals +9½
— — —
Scott Kellen
@SixthSenseNFL handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 40-34-1
Titans +3
Jets +3
Ravens -10
Bears +6½
Vikings -5½
— — —
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sportsbook VP
Last week: 2-3
Season: 43-30-2
Patriots -6½
Chargers -7
Falcons -7
Bengals +1
Eagles +2½
— — —
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 41-32-2
Patriots -6½
49ers -6½
Ravens -10
Seahawks -9½
Vikings -5½
— — —
Eric Parkila
@ParkilaSports handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 38-35-2
Broncos -7
Saints -3
Giants +2½
Steelers -3
Cowboys -2½
— — —
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 3-2
Season: 39-34-2
Titans +3
Bengals +1
Eagles +2½
Bears +6½
Vikings -5½
— — —
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 35-37-3
Bills +6½
Giants +2½
Browns +10
Eagles +2½
Packers +5½
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.