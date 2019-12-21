53°F
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 16

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2019 - 2:47 pm
 

Joe D’Amico

Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 38-36-1

49ers -6½

Steelers -3

Ravens -10

Cowboys -2½

Seahawks -9½

— — —

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 42-31-2

Raiders +7

Titans +3

Giants +2½

Bengals +1

Packers +5½

— — —

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 0-5

Season: 40-34-1

Texans -3

Bills +6½

Steelers -3

Ravens -10

Cowboys -2½

— — —

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 43-30-2

Texans -3

Bills +6½

Falcons -7

Cowboys -2½

Cardinals +9½

— — —

Scott Kellen

@SixthSenseNFL handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 40-34-1

Titans +3

Jets +3

Ravens -10

Bears +6½

Vikings -5½

— — —

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sportsbook VP

Last week: 2-3

Season: 43-30-2

Patriots -6½

Chargers -7

Falcons -7

Bengals +1

Eagles +2½

— — —

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 2-3

Season: 41-32-2

Patriots -6½

49ers -6½

Ravens -10

Seahawks -9½

Vikings -5½

— — —

Eric Parkila

@ParkilaSports handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 38-35-2

Broncos -7

Saints -3

Giants +2½

Steelers -3

Cowboys -2½

— — —

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 3-2

Season: 39-34-2

Titans +3

Bengals +1

Eagles +2½

Bears +6½

Vikings -5½

— — —

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 35-37-3

Bills +6½

Giants +2½

Browns +10

Eagles +2½

Packers +5½

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

