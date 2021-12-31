Last Woman Standing goes for 3rd straight NFL winner

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, won her second straight pick last week with the Buffalo Bills over the New England Patriots.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Last Woman Standing is heating up again.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, won her second straight pick last week, prevailing with the Buffalo Bills +2½ in a 33-21 win over the New England Patriots.

A victory this week would lock up a winning season for Hanover for the Review-Journal.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here’s Hanover’s free play for this week:

Panthers +6½

Carolina has lost five in a row straight up and against the spread, but Hanover said she thinks the Panthers have a real chance to upset New Orleans on Sunday.

“They already beat the Saints,” she said. “No reason why they won’t again.”

The Panthers whipped New Orleans 26-7 as 3-point home underdogs in Week 2.

The Saints might get Taysom Hill back at quarterback, but Hanover said she expects a tight, low-scoring rivalry game.

“Even with Hill, who cares?” she said.

Last week: 1-0

Season: 8-6-1

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.