Last Woman Standing looks to go 7-1 on NFL picks

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) hits Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Mark another winner for The Last Woman Standing.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, posted another victory last week with under 23 in the first half of Panthers-Falcons (10-9 Atlanta at halftime).

Hanover will provide NFL picks throughout the season.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Under 23 Raiders-Giants (first half)

Hanover said she thought the Raiders could come out flat against the Giants this week — and that was before the fatal car crash involving now-former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs.

If the Raiders struggle Sunday, it won’t be because the Giants are lighting up the scoreboard, she said.

“You’re never going to get a lot of points from the Giants,” Hanover said.

Teams coming off a bye such as the Raiders are often sluggish on offense, she said, and that points to a low-scoring affair.

— Last week: 1-0

— Season: 6-1

