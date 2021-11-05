56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

Last Woman Standing looks to go 7-1 on NFL picks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2021 - 4:50 am
 
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) hits Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hu ...
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) hits Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Mark another winner for The Last Woman Standing.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, posted another victory last week with under 23 in the first half of Panthers-Falcons (10-9 Atlanta at halftime).

Hanover will provide NFL picks throughout the season.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Under 23 Raiders-Giants (first half)

Hanover said she thought the Raiders could come out flat against the Giants this week — and that was before the fatal car crash involving now-former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs.

If the Raiders struggle Sunday, it won’t be because the Giants are lighting up the scoreboard, she said.

“You’re never going to get a lot of points from the Giants,” Hanover said.

Teams coming off a bye such as the Raiders are often sluggish on offense, she said, and that points to a low-scoring affair.

— Last week: 1-0

— Season: 6-1

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
2
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
3
Family ‘devastated’ after woman killed in crash with Raiders’ Ruggs
Family ‘devastated’ after woman killed in crash with Raiders’ Ruggs
4
Henry Ruggs released from jail after fatal Las Vegas crash
Henry Ruggs released from jail after fatal Las Vegas crash
5
Mark Davis says loss of life ‘a tragedy,’ Raiders won’t abandon Ruggs
Mark Davis says loss of life ‘a tragedy,’ Raiders won’t abandon Ruggs
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) is congratulated by teammates after running an interceptio ...
Which NFL team is best? 6 teams can make case
By / RJ

There are six teams with odds of 10-1 or less to win the Super Bowl. The Bills are the clear betting favorites to win it all. But the NFC is a 2-point favorite over the AFC in the early Super Bowl line.

Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson (5) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first ...
College football betting trends — Week 10
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.