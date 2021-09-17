Last Woman Standing offers NFL play for Week 2
Amber Hanover won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, outlasting a field of 3,211 entries to take home $65,925.
The Last Woman Standing is back.
Her title defense is off to a nice start after she won on all five of her entries in Week 1. She also went 4-1 on college Last Man Standing entries and went 4-1 in the Circa Million contest.
Hanover will give out one NFL play each week to the Review-Journal. Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.
Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:
Panthers +3½
“The Saints are coming off a big win against Green Bay, and I think Carolina will be ready,” Hanover said. “The Panthers are a good, live underdog.”
