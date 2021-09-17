81°F
Last Woman Standing offers NFL play for Week 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2021 - 8:01 am
 
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) tries to avoid the tackle attempt of New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

The Last Woman Standing is back.

Amber Hanover won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last season, outlasting a field of 3,211 entries to take home $65,925.

Her title defense is off to a nice start after she won on all five of her entries in Week 1. She also went 4-1 on college Last Man Standing entries and went 4-1 in the Circa Million contest.

Hanover will give out one NFL play each week to the Review-Journal. Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here is Hanover’s free play for this week:

Panthers +3½

“The Saints are coming off a big win against Green Bay, and I think Carolina will be ready,” Hanover said. “The Panthers are a good, live underdog.”

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

