Last Woman Standing takes NFL underdog for Week 14

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, lost last week with the Jets, but is looking at another underdog this week.

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Last Woman Standing is sticking to her guns.

Amber Hanover, who won Station Casinos’ NFL Last Man Standing contest last year, lost last week with the New York Jets +7 in a 33-18 loss to Philadelphia.

But she is an underdog bettor, and she is going with another underdog this week.

Those interested in gaining access to more of her picks — she specializes in the NFL and NBA — can visit her website, bet2collect.com.

Here’s Hanover’s free play for this week:

Lions +10

Detroit got its first win last week, beating Minnesota 29-27 on the final play, and Hanover said the Lions could make it two in a row.

The Denver Broncos often can be a capable underdog, but they are not the kind of team to lay double digits with as a favorite, Hanover said.

She said she expects the Lions to cover and possibly win outright.

“Ten is too many to give a team that just got some confidence,” Hanover said.

Last week: 0-1

Season: 6-5-1

