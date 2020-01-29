‘Mattress Mack’ plans to place $1M bet on 49ers over Chiefs

Jim McIngvale said that MGM Resorts sportsbook has agreed to take a $1 million money line bet to win $1.2 million on San Francisco over Kansas City in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, at one of his stores Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The Gallery Furniture owner lost $13 million betting on Houston Astros to win the World Series. He avoided a $20 million loss on a promotion at his stores that offered a refunds on mattress sets if the Astros had won the World Series. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mattress Mack hopes that the third time he places a $1 million money line bet against the Chiefs is the charm.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale said Tuesday that MGM Resorts sportsbook has agreed to take a $1 million money line bet to win $1.2 million on the San Francisco 49ers at +120 over Kansas City in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said MGM received an inquiry for a $1 million money line bet on the Niners, who were +105 on the money line Tuesday at MGM.

“It’s a good price,” said McIngvale, 68. “I think the game’s a coin flip. I never thought I’d get +120.”

Mack, in Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Market furniture show, took to social media Tuesday seeking a legal book to take a $1 million wager on the Niners at +120.

“As soon as we tweeted it out, the MGM said they’ll take it,” McIngvale said.

McIngvale lost a $1 million money line wager on the Texans over the Chiefs when Houston blew a 24-0 lead en route to a 51-31 loss to Kansas City in the divisional playoff round.

He then lost a $1 million money line bet on the Titans when they squandered early leads of 10-0 and 17-7 in a 35-24 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Mack said he bet on the Texans because they’re his hometown team and he’s a diehard fan.

“Then I was betting on the Titans because if they won I would’ve had a huge big game promotion,” McIngvale said, hinting at a promotion on the Super Bowl after he placed his planned $1 million wager.

He lost $13 million in 2019 World Series futures bets on the Houston Astros to hedge a potential $20 million loss on a promotion that offered refunds to customers who purchased a mattress set of $3,000 or more if the Astros won the World Series.

“I like the tie-in with sports,” Mack said. “It gets customers talking and brings in customers. The publicity it gets is all very positive.”

