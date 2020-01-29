56°F
‘Mattress Mack’ plans to place $1M bet on 49ers over Chiefs

January 28, 2020 - 6:18 pm
 

Mattress Mack hopes that the third time he places a $1 million money line bet against the Chiefs is the charm.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale said Tuesday that MGM Resorts sportsbook has agreed to take a $1 million money line bet to win $1.2 million on the San Francisco 49ers at +120 over Kansas City in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said MGM received an inquiry for a $1 million money line bet on the Niners, who were +105 on the money line Tuesday at MGM.

“It’s a good price,” said McIngvale, 68. “I think the game’s a coin flip. I never thought I’d get +120.”

Mack, in Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Market furniture show, took to social media Tuesday seeking a legal book to take a $1 million wager on the Niners at +120.

“As soon as we tweeted it out, the MGM said they’ll take it,” McIngvale said.

McIngvale lost a $1 million money line wager on the Texans over the Chiefs when Houston blew a 24-0 lead en route to a 51-31 loss to Kansas City in the divisional playoff round.

He then lost a $1 million money line bet on the Titans when they squandered early leads of 10-0 and 17-7 in a 35-24 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Mack said he bet on the Texans because they’re his hometown team and he’s a diehard fan.

“Then I was betting on the Titans because if they won I would’ve had a huge big game promotion,” McIngvale said, hinting at a promotion on the Super Bowl after he placed his planned $1 million wager.

He lost $13 million in 2019 World Series futures bets on the Houston Astros to hedge a potential $20 million loss on a promotion that offered refunds to customers who purchased a mattress set of $3,000 or more if the Astros won the World Series.

“I like the tie-in with sports,” Mack said. “It gets customers talking and brings in customers. The publicity it gets is all very positive.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

