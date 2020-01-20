Kansas City Chiefs cost ‘Mattress Mack’ $2M in 2 weeks

Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale lost $1 million in money-line bets on the Titans on Sunday a week after losing a $1 million money-line bet on the Texans.

Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, 68, mans the counter in his usual spot at the entrance in his main Gallery Furniture store Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Kansas City Chiefs cost Mattress Mack $2 million in two weeks.

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale lost $1 million in money-line bets on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday a week after losing a $1 million money-line bet on the Houston Texans in their 51-31 playoff loss to the Chiefs.

McIngvale lost $13 million last year in 2019 World Series futures bets on the Houston Astros to hedge a possible $20 million loss on a furniture promotion. But the $2 million he dropped on the Titans and Texans were simply for what he believed were solid bets.

“I thought I had a good money-line price on both,” said McIngvale, 68. “They both got off to good starts but fizzled.”

Houston blew a 24-0 lead over Kansas City, which ripped off 41 consecutive points en route to a 51-31 win in the divisional playoff round.

Tennessee led 10-0 and 17-7 on Sunday before the Chiefs scored 28 consecutive points on their way to a 35-24 victory in the AFC title game.

Mack placed a pair of $500,000 money-line bets on Tennessee at 3-1 odds Sunday at the DraftKings sportsbook at the Scarlet Pearl in D’Iberville, Mississippi., and through BetMGM at Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Miss.

McIngvale placed his $1 million money-line wager on the Texans at Scarlet Pearl.

