Kansas City Chiefs cost ‘Mattress Mack’ $2M in 2 weeks
Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale lost $1 million in money-line bets on the Titans on Sunday a week after losing a $1 million money-line bet on the Texans.
The Kansas City Chiefs cost Mattress Mack $2 million in two weeks.
Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale lost $1 million in money-line bets on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday a week after losing a $1 million money-line bet on the Houston Texans in their 51-31 playoff loss to the Chiefs.
McIngvale lost $13 million last year in 2019 World Series futures bets on the Houston Astros to hedge a possible $20 million loss on a furniture promotion. But the $2 million he dropped on the Titans and Texans were simply for what he believed were solid bets.
“I thought I had a good money-line price on both,” said McIngvale, 68. “They both got off to good starts but fizzled.”
Houston blew a 24-0 lead over Kansas City, which ripped off 41 consecutive points en route to a 51-31 win in the divisional playoff round.
Tennessee led 10-0 and 17-7 on Sunday before the Chiefs scored 28 consecutive points on their way to a 35-24 victory in the AFC title game.
Mack placed a pair of $500,000 money-line bets on Tennessee at 3-1 odds Sunday at the DraftKings sportsbook at the Scarlet Pearl in D’Iberville, Mississippi., and through BetMGM at Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Miss.
McIngvale placed his $1 million money-line wager on the Texans at Scarlet Pearl.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.
Related
‘Mattress Mack’ wants to bet $1M to win $3M on Titans over Chiefs