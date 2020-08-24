Monday betting card: NBA 3-point roulette

Luka Doncic’s 3-pointer was the toast of the basketball world Sunday, but two others loomed large for bettors. More playoff action awaits today.

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray reacts during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Doncic’s shot at the buzzer gave Dallas (+7½) a 135-133 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, but it didn’t decide the point spread.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid hit a 3 in the final seconds in a 110-106 loss to Boston. The 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs, but they covered +7.

In the nightcap, Denver’s Jamal Murray got to 50 points with a 3 at the buzzer in a 129-127 loss to Utah. The Nuggets trail the series 3-1, but they covered +3½ on Sunday.

Four more NBA playoff games await bettors Monday, along with two NHL playoff games and an abbreviated MLB slate.

Here’s the betting menu (overnight odds at the Westgate):

NBA

(All games at Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Milwaukee (-13½, total 225½, ML -1,400) vs. Orlando (ML +800), Game 4, 10:30 a.m.

The top-seeded Bucks have restored order in their first-round Eastern Conference series, winning two straight by double digits after a stunning loss in Game 1. Milwaukee covered the spread in the past two games as well, though each time Bucks backers got a gift when the Magic dribbled out the clock instead of putting up a shot to get inside the number. Milwaukee is -40,000 to advance (bet $40,000 to win $100); Orlando is +8,000 to come back.

Houston (-3, 219½, -160) vs. Oklahoma City (+140), Game 4, 1 p.m.

The Thunder gained a foothold with a 119-107 overtime victory in Game 3, but the Rockets still have a 2-1 lead in the first-round Western Conference series. Houston guard Russell Westbrook will sit out again with a quad injury. The total opened at 221, the lowest of the series so far, and has been bet down to 219½. Two of the three games in the series have gone over, but Game 3 needed OT to get there. The Rockets are now -500 to advance (Thunder +400).

Miami (-6½, 216½, -275) vs. Indiana (+235), Game 4, 3:30 p.m.

Oddsmakers have had enough in this first-round Eastern Conference series after the Heat covered the first three games at spreads of 4 to 5. The Game 4 line opened at Miami -7 and has ticked down to 6½. Totals have gone 2-1 to the under in the series. The Heat are -25,000 to advance (Pacers +5,000).

Los Angeles Lakers (-7½, 224½, -335) vs. Portland (+275), Game 4, 6 p.m.

Like the Bucks, the top-seeded Lakers have reasserted themselves with two straight wins and covers to take control of the first-round Western Conference series. After Los Angeles crushed the Trail Blazers in Game 2, the Lakers just covered -7½ in Game 3, winning by eight. The Game 4 total is nearly 10 points lower than the Game 1 total after the first three games all went under, though just barely in Game 3. After being as low as -240 to advance after the Game 1 loss, the Lakers are now -2,000 (Blazers +1,000).

NHL

Philadelphia (-110, total 5 under -115) vs. New York Islanders (+100), Game 1, 4 p.m. at Toronto

The last conference semifinal series to get underway begins with the East’s top seed a slight favorite in the series (-120) and in Game 1. The Flyers pulled through a tough six-game battle with Montreal, with only one game featuring more than five total goals. The sixth-seeded Islanders dominated Washington in a 4-1 series victory and are a popular underdog play (+100 to win the series).

Colorado (-165, 5½) vs. Dallas (+150), Game 2, 6:45 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

It only took one game for a seemingly inevitable Golden Knights-Avalanche showdown in the Western Conference final to become a lot less inevitable. The Stars won Game 1 5-3, and more importantly, Colorado goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson were injured. Grubauer has already been ruled out for Game 2, and Johnson is questionable. After being -275 to advance before Game 1, the Avalanche are down to -130 to win the series (Stars +110).

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Toronto (+190) at Tampa Bay (-210, 8 over -115), 12:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Toronto’s Tanner Roark (RHP, 2-1, 4.76 ERA, 5.22 xFIP) vs. Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell (LHP, 2-0, 3.00 ERA, 3.55 xFIP)

Miami (+104) at Washington (-114, 9½ over -115), 3:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Miami’s Pablo Lopez (RHP, 2-1, 2.42 ERA, 2.81 xFIP) vs. Washington’s Austin Voth (RHP, 0-2, 5.00 ERA, 5.93 xFIP)

Chicago Cubs (-130, 9½) at Detroit (+120), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Chicago’s Alec Mills (RHP, 2-2, 4.76 ERA, 4.96 xFIP) vs. Detroit’s Casey Mize (RHP, 0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.27 xFIP)

Minnesota (-105) at Cleveland (-105, 8½ over -120), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Minnesota’s Kenta Maeda (RHP, 3-0, 2.27 ERA, 2.93 xFIP) vs. Cleveland’s Aaron Civale (RHP, 3-2, 2.91 ERA, 3.37 xFIP)

Oakland (-142, 8 over -115) at Texas (+132), 5:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Oakland’s Jesus Luzardo (LHP, 2-0, 3.67 ERA, 3.79 xFIP) vs. Texas’ Lance Lynn (RHP, 3-0, 1.37 ERA, 4.07 xFIP)

Cincinnati (-135, 8½) at Milwaukee (+125), 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer (RHP, 3-0, 0.68 ERA, 2.58 xFIP) vs. Milwaukee’s Brett Anderson (LHP, 1-2, 3.71 ERA, 3.89 xFIP)

Kansas City (+163) at St. Louis (-176, 8 over -115), 5:15 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Kansas City’s Brad Keller (RHP, 3-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.31 xFIP) vs. St. Louis’ Jack Flaherty (RHP, 1-0, 3.12 ERA, 3.24 xFIP)

Los Angeles Angels (+140) at Houston (-150, 9½ over -115), 6:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Patrick Sandoval (LHP, 0-3, 5.40 ERA, 4.71 xFIP) vs. Houston’s Framber Valdez (LHP, 2-2, 1.72 ERA, 3.03 xFIP)

Colorado (+150) at Arizona (-160, 9½ over -115), 6:30 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Colorado’s Ryan Castellani (RHP, 0-1, 3.77 ERA, 4.71 xFIP) vs. Arizona’s Merrill Kelly (RHP, 3-2, 2.59 ERA, 3.94 xFIP)

What happened Sunday

NBA

Favorites went 3-1 straight up but only 1-3 against the spread. Totals went 3-1 to the over.

— Philadelphia (+7) covered in the final seconds on the Embiid 3-pointer, but the 76ers were eliminated by Boston with a 110-106 loss in Game 4 of the first-round Eastern Conference series. The game stayed just under 216½. The third-seeded Celtics completed the sweep and advance to face No. 2 Toronto in the conference semifinals. Boston was -400 to win the series before Game 1.

— Dallas (+7½, +280 ML) got the 3-pointer at the buzzer from Doncic to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime to knot the first-round Western Conference series at 2. The game went over 232½. Doncic had 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists.

— Toronto (-14½) finished off a sweep of its first-round Eastern Conference series with an easy 150-122 victory over Brooklyn. The game sailed over 221½. The Raptors will face Boston in the conference semifinals. Toronto was -5,000 to win the series before Game 1.

— Denver (+3½) covered on the 3-pointer at the buzzer from Murray, but fell into a 3-1 hole in the first-round Western Conference series with a 129-127 loss to Utah. The game easily went over 217. Donovan Mitchell had 51 points for the Jazz, including hitting 17 of 18 free throws. Murray went for 50 in the losing effort, making 9 of 15 3-point attempts. Utah has won three straight and is on the verge of advancing after being as high as +260 to win the series before Game 1.

NHL

Favorites went 1-0 with one pick’em game. Totals went 2-0 to the under.

— Boston (-110) took a 3-0 lead, then held on for a 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The game stayed under 5½. Bruins backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak won his fourth straight since starter Tuuka Rask opted out of the rest of the season for family reasons. The Lightning outshot Boston 37-31.

— The Golden Knights (-190) sent a message with a 5-0 victory over Vancouver in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series. The game stayed under 5½. Vegas outshot the Canucks 39-26. The Knights were -330 to win the series before Game 1, the largest favorites in any of the semifinal series.

MLB

Favorites and underdogs split 7-7, with the largest upset being Detroit (+215) beating Cleveland 7-4. The Tigers took two of three from the Indians over the weekend. So much for that streak.

Totals went 8-4-2 to the under.

PGA

Dustin Johnson shot a final round of 8-under 63 to win The Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts, by 11 strokes at 30-under 254. He was 20-1 before the tournament at the Westgate and was -500 with a five-stroke lead before the final round.

Indianapolis 500

Takuma Sato (14-1) won his second Indianapolis 500 in a race that finished under caution.

