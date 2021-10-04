NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Final Raiders-Chargers prop grades
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders’ game against the Chargers. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to a Monday night AFC West showdown.
The Raiders are consensus 3-point underdogs at the Chargers in Los Angeles. The total is 51½.
Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
9:01 p.m.: That’s it for tonight. Thanks for reading. We’ll be back Saturday for college football.
8:55 p.m.: Final Raiders-Chargers prop grades:
Team totals: Raiders under 23½ (+100), Chargers over 27½.
Alternate spread: Chargers -10½ (+270)
General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes, -185); team to score first (Chargers, -135); largest lead over 14½ points; longest TD under 41½ yards (14); shortest TD over 1½ yards (3, +140); will the game go to overtime (no, -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no, -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no, -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (no, -110); longest field goal under 46½ yards (none made); under 3½ total field goals made (-145); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no, -310); will either team score three straight times (yes, -210; Chargers took 21-0 lead); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes, -400); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (no, -110); will there be a scoreless quarter (no, -540).
Raiders props: Derek Carr under 24½ completions (21), under 36½ attempts (34), under 286½ passing yards (196), longest completion over 38½ yards (51), over 1½ TD passes (2, -170), will throw an interception (yes, -110), under 8 rushing yards (6); Josh Jacobs under 49½ rushing yards (40); Peyton Barber under 25½ rushing yards (0); Darren Waller under 76½ receiving yards (50), under 5½ receptions (4, +150), will score a TD (yes, +125); Henry Ruggs over 48½ receiving yards (60), under 3½ receptions (3, +105), will score a TD (no, -290); Hunter Renfrow under 51½ receiving yards (45), over 4½ receptions (6, -135); Bryan Edwards under 39½ receiving yards (4).
Chargers props: Justin Herbert under 27½ completions (25), under 38½ attempts (38), under 298½ passing yards (222), longest completion under 38½ yards (34), over 2 TD passes (3, -120), will throw an interception (no, -140), under 15 rushing yards (4); Austin Ekeler over 54½ rushing yards (117), under 44½ receiving yards (28), will score a TD (yes, -115); Keenan Allen under 81½ receiving yards (36), under 7½ receptions (7, -135), will score a TD (no, -140); Mike Williams under 79½ receiving yards (11), under 6 receptions (1, +110), will score a TD (no, -125); Jared Cook over 34½ receiving yards (70).
8:50 p.m.: Wrapping up the betting results:
— Chargers 28, Raiders 14 (at Los Angeles)
Full-game winners: Chargers -3 (-120), under 51½, Chargers -170 ML
First-half winners: Chargers -2½, under 25½ (Chargers 21-0)
Second-half winners: Raiders -2½, under 24 (Raiders 14-7)
Yards per play: Chargers 5.1, Raiders 3.8 (Chargers lead 380-213 in total yards)
Turnovers: Chargers +1 (1-0)
Biggest lead: Chargers 21-0; Raiders never led
8:48 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 28, Raiders 14. The Chargers cover as 3-point home favorites, -170 ML. The game stays under 51½.
8:43 p.m.: Under at any number should be safe after the Chargers punt.
8:40 p.m: Two-minute warning. Chargers will have fourth-and-10 at the Raiders 36.
8:36 p.m.: Carr was -110 to throw an interception.
8:35 p.m.: That will do it. Derwin James intercepts Carr, and the Chargers have the ball leading 28-14 with 3:14 to play.
8:27 p.m.: That might do it. Ekeler scores on an 11-yard run, and the Chargers extend their lead to 28-14 with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -8,000 on the live line (Raiders +1,800).
8:19 p.m.: Daniel Carlson misses a 52-yard field goal, and the Chargers’ lead remains 21-14 with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -750 on the live line (Raiders +490).
8:16 p.m.: A 51-yard catch by Henry Ruggs hits props for Ruggs over 48½ receiving yards (60 now) and Carr longest completion over 38½ yards.
8:14 p.m.: The Raiders will get their shot. The force a punt and have the ball back trailing 21-14 with 13:26 left in the fourth quarter.
8:08 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Chargers 21, Raiders 14. The Chargers have a first down around midfield to start the fourth quarter.
8:01 p.m.: Waller was +125 to score a TD. Carr goes over his prop of 1½ TD passes (-170).
7:59 p.m.: Game on. Darren Waller catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Raiders cut the Chargers’ lead to 21-14 with 1:44 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -470 on the live line (Raiders +340), spread -6½, total 49½.
7:53 p.m.: The Raiders have some life. They force a punt and have the ball back, trailing 21-7 with 4:39 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -1,250 on the live line (Raiders +710), spread -10½, total 44½.
7:43 p.m.: Renfrow was +260 to score a TD.
7:42 p.m.: The Raiders get on the board. Renfrow catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Raiders cut the Chargers’ lead to 21-7 with 9:01 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -1,600 on the live line (Raiders +820), spread -13½, total 48½.
7:31 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Raiders start with the ball.
7:23 p.m.: Updated live line at halftime: Chargers -4,000 (Raiders +1,260), spread -18½, total 45½.
7:19 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -2½, total 24.
7:17 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 21, Raiders 0. First-half winners: Chargers -2½, under 25½.
7:15 p.m.: Herbert goes over his prop of 2 TD passes. Ekeler was -115 to score a TD.
7:14 p.m.: Getting out of hand for the Raiders. Austin Ekeler scores on a 14-yard TD catch, and the Chargers lead 21-0 with 29 seconds left in the second quarter.
7:06 p.m.: The Raiders have a first down taken away on replay review and have to punt. The Chargers have the ball back with 2:44 left in the second quarter.
6:57 p.m.: Cook was +250 to score a TD. Herbert will at least push on his prop of 2 TD passes.
6:56 p.m.: The Chargers break through. Jared Cook catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Chargers lead 14-0 with 4:16 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -650 on the live line (Raiders +440), spread -10½, total 43½.
6:50 p.m.: Awful, awful start for over bettors. Live total is 39½ after being as high as 52½ pregame.
6:49 p.m.: The Raiders did manage to get a first down … then they had to punt. The Chargers lead 7-0 with 7:51 left in the second quarter and are -375 on the live line (Raiders +285), spread -7½, total 39½.
6:41 p.m.: Wish there had been a prop for number of punts. The Chargers punt again, and the Raiders have the ball back with 9:40 left in the second quarter. The Chargers still lead 7-0 and are -325 on the live line (Raiders +245), spread -6½, total 40½.
6:35 p.m.: The Raiders fail on fourth down, and the Chargers have the ball back, leading 7-0 with 11:34 left in the second quarter. The Chargers are -400 on the live line (Raiders +300), spread -7½, total 43½.
6:33 p.m.: The Raiders will start at the Chargers 44 after a personal foul on the punt return.
6:32 p.m.: Another punt. The Raiders have the ball back with 13:26 left in the second quarter, trailing the Chargers 7-0.
6:26 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chargers 7, Raiders 0. First-quarter winners: Chargers -½ (+100), under 10 (-120). The Raiders will be punting to open the second quarter.
6:23 p.m.: Punt returner Hunter Renfrow makes a tremendous play to break up a pass on a fake, and the Raiders have the ball back with 1:59 left in the first quarter.
6:18 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out again. The Chargers lead 7-0 with 4:06 left in the first quarter and are -355 on the live line (Raiders +270), spread -7½, total 51½.
6:10 p.m.: The Raiders force a three-and-out and have the ball back with 5:24 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -260 on the live line (Raiders +205), spread -6½, total 51½.
6:05 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out, and the Chargers have the ball back with 6:21 left in the first quarter, leading 7-0. The Chargers are -325 on the live line (Raiders +250), spread -7½, total 51½.
6:01 p.m.: Parham was 40-1 to score the first TD at Circa Sports and 27-1 at Boyd Gaming. Parham was in the field at the Westgate SuperBook at 8-1. He was +490 to score at any point. Chargers will score first cashes at -135, and first score will be a TD cashes at -185.
5:59 p.m.: The Chargers strike first. Donald Parham catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Chargers lead the Raiders 7-0 with 8:01 left in the first quarter.
5:51 p.m.: The game is underway. Chargers have the ball first.
5:48 p.m.: Let’s try this again. The game is about to kick off:
— Raiders (+150) at Chargers (-3 -120, 51½, -170), 5:15 p.m. (5:50 after lightning delay)
5:18 p.m.: Officials are now projecting a 5:55 p.m. start time.
5:17 p.m.: Uh, we are in a lightning delay despite being in a domed stadium in Los Angeles. Apparently, some areas of the stands are exposed. We’ll see how long this lasts.
5:12 p.m.: The game is about to kick off:
— Raiders (+150) at Chargers (-3, 52, -170), 5:15 p.m.
4:55 p.m.: The line is holding steady at Chargers -3, though some books have the Chargers at -3 (-120). The total is mixed between 51½, 52 and 52½. The best money line available is -155 on the Chargers at Resorts World and +155 on the Raiders at the South Point and Wynn Las Vegas.
Sportsbooks say they are heavy on the Raiders today.
4:45 p.m.: Here are some of the prop bets we’ll be tracking for Raiders-Chargers:
Team totals: Raiders 23½ (over -120), Chargers 27½.
General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -185/no +165); team to score first (Raiders +115/Chargers -135); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 41½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -160); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +250/no -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes -110/no -110); longest field goal 46½ yards (under -120); total field goals made 3½ (under -145); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -400/no +330); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +425/no -540).
Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 286½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -170), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110), 8 rushing yards; Josh Jacobs 49½ rushing yards; Peyton Barber 25½ rushing yards; Darren Waller 76½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -170), will score a TD (yes +125/no -145); Henry Ruggs 48½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes +245/no -290); Hunter Renfrow 51½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -135); Bryan Edwards 39½ receiving yards.
Chargers props: Justin Herbert 27½ completions, 38½ attempts, 298½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2 TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140), 15 rushing yards; Austin Ekeler 54½ rushing yards, 44½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -115/no -105); Keenan Allen 81½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (under -135), will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Mike Williams 79½ receiving yards, 6 receptions (over -130), will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Jared Cook 34½ receiving yards.
