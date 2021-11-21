NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Follow the Week 11 action

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:23 a.m.: First TD scored prop results:

Colts-Bills: Indianapolis RB Jonathan Taylor (+650)

Washington-Panthers: Carolina WR DJ Moore (+950)

Dolphins-Jets: Miami WR Jaylen Waddle (8-1)

Saints-Eagles: Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts (9-1)

10:12 a.m.: The Colts jump on the Bills. Jonathan Taylor scores on a 3-yard run, and the Colts lead the Bills 7-0 with 8:55 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -156 on the live line (Colts +124), spread -3½, total 51½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Bears from +5 to +1½ (Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson out)

Ravens-Bears total from 44 to 40½

Lions-Browns total from 42½ to 41½

Cowboys-Chiefs total from 56½ to 55½

Cardinals-Seahawks total from 46 to 45

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Colts (+250) at Bills (-6½ -120, 49½, -300), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-1, 40½, -120) at Bears (+100), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+500) at Browns (-13, 42½, -700), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+375) at Titans (-10, 45, -450), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-1, 47, -120) at Vikings (+100), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (-4, 44½, -190) at Jets (+170), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+135) at Eagles (-3, 42, -155), 10 a.m.

— Washington (+150) at Panthers (-3½ +100, 43, -170), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-6½, 45, -280) at Jaguars (+240), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-2, 51, -135) at Raiders (+115), 1:05 p.m.

— Cowboys (+120) at Chiefs (-2½ -120, 55½, -140), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+145) at Seahawks (-3, 45, -165), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+220) at Chargers (-6, 47½, -260), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Chiefs-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Bengals 24½ (over -120).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 41½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +245/no -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +250/no -300); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -410/no +340); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -120/no +100).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 37½ attempts, 282½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -165), will throw an interception (yes -125/no +105); Josh Jacobs 52½ rushing yards; Darren Waller 71½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -145); will score a TD (yes +135/no -155); Hunter Renfrow 60½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -130).

Bengals props: Joe Burrow 23½ completions, 35½ attempts, 273½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -175), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Joe Mixon 68½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +100/no -120); Ja’Marr Chase 75½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Tee Higgins 63½ receiving yards.

