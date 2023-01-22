NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Prop posted on Cowboys kicker to miss extra point

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL divisional playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass during warmups before an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) and cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during the first quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) makes a touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during the second quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) during the first quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes a hit from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) during the second quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play was ruled an incomplete pass. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs after a catch in front of Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) chases down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the third quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) tackles Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) during the third quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) signals for a first down during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Welcome back to the NFL divisional playoffs.

In the first game, the Buffalo Bills, the No. 2 seed in the AFC, host the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals. Then, the No. 2 San Francisco host the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys in an NFC matchup.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

4:07 p.m.: The Cowboys defense holds, and the 49ers settle for a 26-yard field goal from Robbie Gould with 2:12 left in the first quarter. The 49ers are -190 on the live line (Cowboys +155), total 40½.

4 p.m.: There’s the first big play, and it’s made by the 49ers defense. Dak Prescott was -170 to throw an interception. The 49ers take over at Dallas’ 21-yard line.

3:56 p.m.: Midway through the first quarter and the 49ers are -150 on the live line (Cowboys +120), total 41½.

3:48 p.m.: The teams trade punts to open.

3:40 p.m.: The Cowboys and 49ers are underway in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers get the ball first.

3:31 p.m.: “Mattress Mack” has $2 million on the Cowboys.

3:17 p.m.: Will Cowboys kicker Brett Maher miss an extra point? (Westgate SuperBook: yes +375/no -450; Circa: yes +290/no -350)

Minutes later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with kicker Brett Maher and holder Bryan Anger before the field-goal warmup again resumed. Jones then chatted with 49ers kicker Robbie Gould. https://t.co/U7zHqtXblw pic.twitter.com/mFMosWg2Ez — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 22, 2023

3:15 p.m.: This afternoon’s game:

— Cowboys (+165) at 49ers (-3½, 46½, -185), 3:30 p.m.

3:10 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for during afternoon’s for the Cowboys-49ers game:

Team totals: Cowboys 21½ (under -130), 49ers 25½.

Alternate point spreads: Cowboys -3½ (+300), +10½ (-260); 49ers +3½ (-360), -10½ (+220).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -170/no +150); largest lead 14½ points (under -130); longest TD 40½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +190/no -220); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +120/no -140); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +310/no -370); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Cowboys props: Dak Prescott 22½ completions, 35½ attempts, 252½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes -170/no +150); Ezekiel Elliott 34½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +190/no -220); Tony Pollard 71½ rushing+receiving yards; CeeDee Lamb 77½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes +160/no -180); Michael Gallup 33½ receiving yards; Dalton Schultz 40½ receiving yards; Brett Maher 6½ kicking points.

49ers props: Brock Purdy 19½ completions (over -125), 30½ attempts, 239½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes -120/no even); Christian McCaffrey 108½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -160/no +140); Deebo Samuel 76½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +125/no -145); Brandon Aiyuk 55½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +210/no -250); George Kittle 44½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +150/no -170) Robbie Gould 7½ kicking points.

3:03 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 27, Bills 10. The Bengals dominated time of possession behind a strong running game and earned the outright win as +220 money-line underdogs to advance to the AFC championship for the second straight season. The game stayed under the total of 48½.

3:02 p.m.: Josh Allen was -140 to throw an interception.

2:49 p.m.: AFC championship game early line at Westgate SuperBook:

NFL Playoffs Sunday, January 29, 2023 AFC Championship Game 3:30 pm pacific

Cincinnati Bengals 49

Kansas City Chiefs -3 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 22, 2023

2:43 p.m.: The Bengals get a fourth-down stop and take over on downs midway through the fourth quarter. That might do it. The Bengals are -16½ on the live spread, total 43½.

2:38 p.m.: The Bills catch a break, as it’s called an incomplete pass and the Bills retain possession.

2:35 p.m.: Josh Allen is sacked and it’s ruled a fumble recovered by the Bengals. The play is being reviewed, and this could be the ball game.

2:29 p.m.: Evan McPherson tacks on a 20-yard field goal, and the Bengals lead the Bills 27-10 with 11:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Bengals are -2500 on the live line (Bills +1100), total 47½.

2:17 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Bengals 24, Bills 10. The Bengals are -1200 on the live line (Bills +700), total 47½.

2:10 p.m.: After video review, Joe Mixon is rewarded with a 1-yard TD run and the Bengals lead the Bills 24-10 late in the third quarter. The Bengals are -650 on the live line (Bills +450), total 48½.

2:03 p.m.: Joe Mixon goes over 74½ rushing+receiving yards on his prop.

1:52 p.m.: The Bills put together a long drive to open the third quarter but settle for Tyler Bass’ 25-yard field goal. The Bengals lead the Bills 17-10 midway through the third. The Bengals are -200 on the live line (Bills +165), total 46½.

1:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Bills -7, total 26½.

1:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 17, Bills 7. First-half winners: Bengals +3½, over 23½. Joe Burrow had a pair of TD passes, and the underdog covered outright. The total went over on Evan McPherson’s field goal for the Bengals with 1:49 left in the second quarter.

1:06 p.m.: Joe Burrow finds Ja’Marr Chase in the back of the end zone for what appeared to be a 10-yard score. But the call is overturned by video review and the Bengals have to settle for a field goal with 1:49 left until halftime. The Bengals lead 17-7 and are -150 on the live line (Bills +120), total 53½.

1:01 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Bengals are -210 on the live line (Bills +170), total 54½.

12:49 p.m.: Josh Allen plows into the end zone and the Bills are back in the game, trailing the Bengals 14-7 midway through the second quarter. Allen was +165 to score anytime TD. The Bengals are -130 on the live line (Bills even), total 54½.

12:37 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Bengals 14, Bills 0. First-quarter winners: Bengals +½, over 9½.

12:24 p.m.: Joe Burrow over 1½ TD passes (-150) hits in the first quarter.

12:22 p.m.: Joe Burrow pump-fakes and finds tight end Hayden Hurst for a 15-yard touchdown. The Bengals lead the Bills 14-0 with 3:47 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -160 on the live line (Bills +130), total 55½.

Burrow to Hurst! Two first quarter TDs for the @Bengals QB 📺: #CINvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RqOcaBu1Zc pic.twitter.com/JXk8lrhMaE — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2023

12:18 p.m.: The Bengals are on the move again and already have more than 100 yards of total offense midway through the first quarter. The Bengals are -130 on the live line (Bills even), total 52½.

12:08 p.m.: Ja’Marr Chase was 9-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the game’s first TD. He was +105 to score anytime TD.

12:06 p.m.: What an opening drive from the Bengals. Six plays, 79 yards and Ja’Marr Chase takes care of the final 28 with the TD reception from Joe Burrow. The Bengals lead the Bills 7-0 with 11:40 to go in the opening quarter.

12:02 p.m.: The Bengals and Bills are underway in snowy Buffalo. The Bengals start with the ball.

11:51 a.m.: Damar Hamlin is at the game in Buffalo.

11:46 a.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

Updated Bengals-Bills data … 81% of tickets are on Bengals ML 👀 pic.twitter.com/bH3p4Cbbq7 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 22, 2023

Most bet player props

— Dawson Knox to score 1st TD (+1100)

— Dawson Knox to score anytime TD (+200)

— Josh Allen over 48½ rushing yards (-115)

— Devin Singletary under 37½ rushing yards (-120)

— Stefon Diggs over 6½ receptions (-110) Note: 99% of bets are on the OVER at @BetMGM

11:45 p.m.: Big bet at Caesars Sportsbook on the Bills:

A Michigan bettor has $330K on the Bills -5 (-110). Is this bet hitting? pic.twitter.com/oO9fyJLOdq — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 22, 2023

11:40 a.m.: The outlook from Station Casinos:

STN Sports Sunday Outlook 🏈💰 By percentage of betting tix: -56% on Bengals ATS

-51% on Bills ML

-71% on the over -59% on 49ers ATS

-57% on 49ers ML

-77% on the over — Station Casinos Sports Betting (@STNSportsApp) January 22, 2023

11:30 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— Bengals (+220) at Bills (-6, 48½ , -260), noon

— Cowboys (+175) at 49ers (-4, 46½, -200), 3:30 p.m.

11:25 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for the Bengals-Bills game:

Team totals: Bengals 21½ (over -120), Bills 27½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Bengals -3½ (+350), +10½ (-250); Bills +3½ (-420), -10½ (+210).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead 14½ points (over -120); longest TD 42½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +250/no -300); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +320/no -380); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes even/no -120).

Bengals props: Joe Burrow 26½ completions, 39½ attempts, 283½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -150), will throw an interception (yes -120/no even); Joe Mixon 74½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Ja’Marr Chase 81½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (under -125), will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Tee Higgins 59½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +185/no -215); Tyler Boyd 37½ receiving yards; Evan McPherson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Bills props: Josh Allen 22½ completions (over -120), 35½ attempts, 279½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -190), will throw an interception (yes -140/no +120), 47½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +165/no -185); Stefon Diggs 82½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -130), will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Gabriel Davis 53½ receiving yards; Dawson Knox 34½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Tyler Bass 7½ kicking points (under -120).

