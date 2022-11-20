NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders underdogs against Broncos in 2nd quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Broncos game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett throws during pregame of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to throw as Houston Texans defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (93) pressures during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) tries to get past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones (53) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green (38) in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger, left, reaches for the ball against New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New England Patriots returner Marcus Jones (25) evades the New York Jets defense to return a punt for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders visiting the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys at the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:31 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos Pick (-125), total 21.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 10, Raiders 7. First-half winners: Broncos -1½, under 20. The Raiders blocked a field-goal attempt as time expired in the half to keep the total under. The Broncos are -200 on the live line (Raiders +165).

2:24 p.m.: It’s blocked!

2:17 p.m.: Up dere in Minnesota, the Cowboys just kicked a field goal to go ahead 13-3 with 5:31 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -350 on the live line (Vikings +270), total 44½.

2:00 p.m.: Davante Adams beats double coverage and hauls in the Derek Carr pass for a touchdown. The Raiders trail 10-7 with 5:36 remaining until halftime. The Broncos are -210 on the live line (Raiders +170), total 44½.

1:51 p.m.: The Broncos’ drive fizzles after a third-down drop by Courtland Sutton and Brandon McManus boots a 48-yard field goal. The Raiders trail 10-0 with 9:19 left in the second quarter. The Broncos are -450 on the live line (Raiders +340), total 38½.

1:43 p.m.: Good throw on third down by Derek Carr to get the Raiders into field-goal position. But Daniel Carlson’s streak of 41 straight makes ends when he pushes the attempt wide right. The Broncos are -380 on the live line (Raiders +290), total 38½.

1:38 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Broncos 7, Raiders 0 with the visitors driving. The Broncos are -200 on the live line (Raiders +165), total 42½.

1:27 p.m.: Murray was 10-1 at Westgate SuperBook to score the first touchdown.

1:26 p.m.: Kendall Hinton breaks a tackle and scampers down the sideline, but he’s ruled out of bounds before scoring. Latavius Murray vultures the touchdown on the next play. The Broncos lead the Raiders 7-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter. The Broncos are -280 on the live line (Raiders +225), total 43½.

1:17 p.m.:FINAL: Bills 31, Browns 23. The Browns scored twice in the final 4:11 to make it close, but the Bills covered as 7½-point favorites. Donovan Peoples-Jones’ TD reception with 19 seconds left sent the game over the total of 50½.

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 13, Panthers 3. The Ravens won a pitcher’s duel but were unable to cover as 12½-point favorites. The total of 41½ wasn’t threatened.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 10, Jets 3. Rookie Marcus Jones scored on an 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining in regulation to give the Patriots a heart-stopping cover as 3½-point favorites. The total of 38 was never in danger.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 31, Giants 18. Jamaal Williams had three touchdowns, and the Lions earned the outright win as 3-point underdogs. The game went over the total of 44½ as the teams combined for three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

1:04 p.m.: Here are some of the props to track for this afternoon’s Raiders-Broncos game:

Team totals: Raiders 19½ (over -120), Broncos 21½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -3½ (+210), +7½ (-240); Broncos +3½ (-250), -7½ (+200).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -140/no +120); largest lead 14½ points (under -140); longest TD 35½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes Even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +400/no -500); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes Even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +280/no -340); will either team score three straight times (yes -175/no +155); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -270/no +230); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +115/no -135).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 21½ completions (over -120), 33½ attempts, 224½ passing yards, longest completion 34½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Josh Jacobs 77½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Davante Adams 78½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points.

Broncos props: Russell Wilson 19½ completions (under -120), 30½ attempts, 224½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -150), will throw an interception (yes +110/no -130), 13½ rushing yards; Courtland Sutton 61½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes +185/no -215); Greg Dulcich 41½ receiving yards; Brandon McManus 6½ kicking points (over -120).

1:02 p.m.: Here is the afternoon schedule:

— Raiders (+130) at Broncos (-3, 41½, -150), 1:05 p.m.

— Cowboys (-2, 48½, -130) at Vikings (+110), 1:25 p.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 39½, -180) at Steelers (+160), 1:25 p.m.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 27, Bears 24. Younghoe Koo made a 53-yard field goal with 1:47 left to give the Falcons the cover as 2-point favorites and send the total over 48½.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 17, Colts 16. Jalen Hurts scored on a 7-yard run with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles avoided the outright upset as 6½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 45½.

12:57 p.m.: FINAL: Commanders 23, Texans 10. Kendall Fuller’s interception return for a TD less than two minutes into the game set the tone for Washington, which easily covered as 3-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 41½.

12:56 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 27, Rams 20. Andy Dalton had nearly as many touchdowns (3) as incompletions (4), and the Saints rolled as 2½-point home favorites. Rams QB Matthew Stafford was knocked out of the game in the second half and was evaluated for a concussion. The game went over the total of 39.

12:51 p.m.: Jalen Hurts engineers the go-ahead scoring drive for the Eagles, who now lead the Colts 17-16 with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. Any parlays with the Eagles money line attached has life.

12:49 p.m.: The Falcons take a 27-24 lead on Younghoe Koo’s 53-yard field goal with 1:47 left. That sends the total over.

12:47 p.m.: Lamar Jackson finds the end zone to put the Ravens up 13-3 with 7:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. Panthers are still covering +12½, however. The Ravens are -6000 on the live line (Panthers +2000), total 20½.

12:27 p.m.: Bryce Perkins is trying to lead the Rams comeback with QB Matthew Stafford being evaluated for a concussion. The Saints are -3000 on the live line (Rams +1200), total 50½.

12:16 p.m.: It’s getting interesting in Indy. Jalen Hurts hooks up with Quez Watkins for a 22-yard score and the Eagles trail the Colts 13-10 with 13:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -125 on the live line (Eagles -105), total 33½.

12:07 p.m.: Devin Singletary walks into the end zone and the Bills are taking control against the Browns in Detroit. It’s 22-10 after the two-point conversion was stopped. The Bills are -2500 on the live line (Browns +1100), total 46½.

12:05 p.m.: Davante Adams is active for the Raiders this afternoon against the Broncos, according to our Vincent Bonsignore.

11:57 a.m.: Andy Dalton drops a dime to Chris Olave for a 53-yard score and the Saints lead the Rams 24-14 with 5:47 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -800 on the live line (Rams +525), total 50½.

11:50 a.m.: Tyler Bass nails the long field goal and the Bills extend their lead over the Browns to 16-10 with 9:42 to go in the third quarter. The Bills are -550 on the live line (Browns +400), total 46½.

11:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -2½ (-120), total 19.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 3, Patriots 3. First-half winners: Jets +2½, under 18½. Like a Big Ten game.

11:38 a.m.: Second-half line: Giants -5, total 22.

Second-half line: Bears Pick (-120), total 23½.

Second-half line: Bills -3½, total 24½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 17, Falcons 17. First-half winners: Bears +1½, over 24. Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards for a score with 4:18 left to send the total over.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 17, Giants 6. First-half winners: Lions +2½, over 21½. Jamaal Williams’ second rushing touchdown with 54 seconds left sent the first-half total over.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Texans -½, total 19½.

Second-half line: Saints -1, total 20.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 13, Browns 10. First-half winners: Browns +4½, under 25½. Stefon Diggs caught a touchdown pass with 14 seconds left to spoil the Browns first-half money line.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Commanders 20, Texans 0. First-half winners: Commanders -2½, push 20. Joey Slye kicked a short field goal with seven seconds left to push the first-half total. The Texans were held to 5 total yards of offense and one first down.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 14, Saints 10. First-half winners: Rams +1½, over 19. Allen Robinson II’s touchdown reception with 19 seconds left gave the underdogs the cover and sent the total over.

11:24 a.m.: Big upset brewing in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Lions lead the Giants 17-6 and are -350 on the live line (Giants +270), total 45½.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -6½, total 20.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -6, total 24.

11:19 a.m.: HALFTIME: Raves 3, Panthers 0. First-half winners: Panthers +7, under 21. What a stinker.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 10, Eagles 3. First-half winners: Colts +3½, under 22½. Jonathan Taylor has the game’s lone touchdown for the underdogs.

11:13 a.m.: Cordarrelle Patterson brings back the kickoff 103 yards and the Bears now lead the Falcons 17-14. That sends the first-half total over.

11:11 a.m.: Something is clicking for Justin Fields lately. His 4-yard touchdown run puts the Bears on top 17-7 with 4:31 left in the second quarter. The Bears are -300 on the live line (Falcons +240), total 53½.

10:52 a.m.: The Colts are putting the favored Eagles on upset alert in the second quarter. Indy leads 7-3 with 4:50 left in the second quarter. The Colts are +120 on the live line (Eagles -150), total 37½.

10:18 a.m.: Darnell Moody makes a leaping catch in the end zone and the Bears are tied 7-7 with the Falcons midway through the first quarter. This is starting to look like an over type of game. The Bears are +110 on the live line (Falcons -140), total 57½.

10:09 a.m.: Amari Cooper hauls in the 25-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett to put the Browns on top of the Bills 7-0 early in the first quarter. The Bills are -210 on the live line (Browns +170), total 53½.

10:02 a.m.: And away we go with eight games this morning.

9:30 a.m.: Oh.

A Nevada bettor put $300K on the Raiders +3 (-120) 😳 Are you tailing or fading? pic.twitter.com/VWqki4LCGW — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 20, 2022

9:25 a.m.: Here is what’s happening at BetMGM:

Updated NFL Week 11 betting at @BetMGM ▪️ Odds

▪️ Line movement

▪️ Betting percentages pic.twitter.com/uJyUrv6ZYQ — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) November 20, 2022

Public teams

81% on Bears +3

79% on Bills -7½

77% on Commanders -3

74% on Panthers +13

73% on Eagles -6½

73% on Rams +2½

71% on Giants -3

66% on Broncos -2½

63% on Cardinals +8

61% on Patriots -3½

Most-bet props

— Hayden Hurst under 39.5 receiving yards (-115)

— Tony Pollard over 43.5 rushing yards (-110)

— Justin Fields over 68.5 rushing yards (-115)

— Parris Campbell over 41.5 receiving yards (-115)

— Darnell Mooney over 45.5 receiving yards (-115)

9:20 a.m.: The big picture from Caesars Sportsbook:

96% of the money is on the Bills (-8) since the game was moved to Detroit 🧐 pic.twitter.com/7if2WvNIOb — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 20, 2022

9 a.m.: Here is today’s schedule:

— Panthers (+500) at Ravens (-12½, 41½, -700), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+290) vs. Bills (-7½, 50½, -350), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-6½, 45, -300) at Colts (+250), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (-3, 41, -160) at Texans (+140), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+155) at Patriots (-3½, 38, -175), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+145) at Giants (-3, 44½ -165), 10 a.m.

— Rams (+120) at Saints (-2½, 39, -140), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+125) at Falcons (-2½, 48½, -145), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+130) at Broncos (-3, 41½, -150), 1:05 p.m.

— Cowboys (-2, 48½, -130) at Vikings (+110), 1:25 p.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 39½, -180) at Steelers (+160), 1:25 p.m.

— Chiefs (-5½, 52½, -240) at Chargers (+200), 5:20 p.m.

Notable movement this morning:

Ravens from -13 to -12½

Commanders-Texans total from 41½ to 41

Cowboys from -1½ to -2

Chiefs-Chargers total from 52 to 52½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.