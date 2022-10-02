NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Vikings take late lead in London

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Denver Broncos, the Buffalo Bills at the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots at the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:09 a.m.: Justin Jefferson takes the fly sweep and waltzes into the end zone. The Vikings lead 25-22 with a little more than four minutes remaining and are -250 on the live line (Saints +200).

9:06 a.m.: Insights from WynnBET:

The top-3 liabilities for the week are:

— Seattle Seahawks’ spread (+3, opened +6) at Detroit Lions

— Indianapolis Colts’ spread (-4, opened -3) vs. Tennessee Titans

— Houston Texans’ spread (+5½, opened +7) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of handle are:

— Indianapolis Colts (-4, opened -3) vs. Tennessee Titans

— Seattle Seahawks (+3, opened +6) at Detroit Lions

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1, opened +2½) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The top-3 most-bet teams on the point spread in terms of ticket count are:

— Dallas Cowboys (-3 (-120), opened -3) vs. Washington Commanders

— Baltimore Ravens (+3 (EV), opened +3) vs. Buffalo Bills

— Buffalo Bills (-3 (-120), opened -3) at Baltimore Ravens

The top-3 most-bet games in terms of handle across all markets (point spread, total and money line) are:

— Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1, 46)

— Buffalo Bills (-3 (-120), 50) at Baltimore Ravens

— Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-4, 42½)

8:57 a.m.: Tight end/quarterback/fantasy football god Taysom Hill barrels into the end zone to give the Saints the lead. After the two-point conversion, it’s 22-19 with 9:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Saints are -150 on the live line (Vikings +120), total 47½.

8:48 a.m.: The Vikings lead the Saints 19-14 after a Greg Joseph field goal early in the fourth quarter across the pond. The Vikings are -300 on the live line (Saints +240), total 42½.

8:46 a.m.: Here are some notable line moves this morning:

— Steelers from -3½ to -3

— Jets-Steelers total from 41½ to 41

— Panthers from Pick to -1

8:45 a.m.: Here is this morning schedule. The Vikings and Saints are playing in London.

— Titans (+175) at Colts (-4, 43, -200), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+130) at Giants (-3, 38½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-3, 50, -160) at Ravens (+140), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (-6, 45, -265) at Texans (+225), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (+160) at Lions (-3½, 48½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+150) at Steelers (-3, 41, -170), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+240) at Eagles (-6½, 44, -280), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (+145) at Cowboys (-3, 41½, -165), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-1, 48½, -115) at Falcons (-105), 10 a.m.

