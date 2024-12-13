NFL best bets: Pro bettor picks Bills-Lions possible Super Bowl preview

Pro sports bettor Cris Zeniuk recommends a play on the Detroit Lions-Buffalo Bills showdown, which has the highest total on the board this week.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) drops back to pass against the Green Bay Packer during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, top center, scores a touchdown on a keeper against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Detroit Lions have never appeared in a Super Bowl, but are the clear favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy this season.

The Buffalo Bills lost four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s and are the fourth choice to win the franchise’s first NFL title this season.

In a possible Super Bowl preview Sunday, the Lions are 2½-point home favorites over the Bills, and the total is 54½.

Professional sports bettor Cris Zeniuk, 9-4 against the spread on his Review-Journal best bets, recommends a play on the Detroit-Buffalo showdown to go under the highest total on the board.

“Games like these are scary to bet the under, but the painful bets are usually right more often than not,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “The Buffalo defense was lit up like a Christmas tree last week by the Rams in a (44-42) loss. Detroit has been off since the previous Thursday getting healthier. Regardless, Detroit has been known to have defensive weakness at times, and (Bills quarterback) Josh Allen is certainly one to take advantage.

“I believe Buffalo wants to see as little of the powerful Detroit offense as it can. Both teams likely prefer to grind clock and not get into a high-scoring affair. Both teams should run and use ball control to take the pressure away from their defense. Under 54½ is the look I like.”

Here are five more weekend best bets, which went 4-2 ATS in the RJ last week and are 49-28-3 ATS (63.6 percent) the past 12 weeks (home team in CAPS):

JAGUARS (+3½) over Jets

Pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw, on a 7-0 spread streak in the RJ, and pro handicapper Kelly Stewart, on a 12-3 ATS run in the RJ NFL Challenge, made Jacksonville their best bet this week.

“The Jets have been mathematically eliminated. They just had a tough overtime loss (at Miami) and are not playing well at all,” Whitelaw said. “Jacksonville played a decent game last week, (quarterback Mac) Jones has been playing adequately, and I’m grabbing the 3½ at home in what I feel is a virtual pick’em game.

“I just think (Jets quarterback Aaron) Rodgers has lost the locker room, and the Jets are very disinterested at this point.”

Said Stewart (@kellyinvegas): “Who keeps making this team a road favorite? Especially a team that just lost another close divisional matchup in Miami. They flew back to New York and now are flying back to Jacksonville. Guess who’s 5-0 versus the Jets in his career? That’s right. Mac Jones.”

Patriots (+6) over CARDINALS

“Arizona shouldn’t be laying six points to anyone. They’ve allowed more points than they’ve scored this year,” said RJ Challenge leader Scott Kellen (42-27-1 ATS, @SixthSenseNFL). “Since Kyler Murray came to Arizona, the Cards are just 5-14 ATS when laying 2 points or more at home, including 1-8 ATS in their last nine.

“New England isn’t great, but Drake Maye gives them a chance. I make this number only 4. There is value on the Patriots coming off their bye week.”

Dolphins (+3) over TEXANS

“The Dolphins have turned their season around, winning four of their last five games behind a healthy Tua Tagovailoa,” said Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz (40-30 ATS in the RJ Challenge). “Miami is 14-8 straight up and 14-7-1 ATS from Game 13 out coming off a win of seven points or fewer.”

PANTHERS (-2½) over Cowboys

“The way the Cowboys lost last week against Cincinnati was the death knell for the 2024 season,” said Pickdawgz.com handicapper Dana Lane (2-0 on NFL bets in the RJ). “All any handicapper had to do was look at the frustration on the Cowboys sideline to know this was the breaking point after their last flicker of postseason hope faded to black. I have never been a fan of playing the Cowboys on the road outside the division.”

SEAHAWKS (+2½) over Packers

“The Seahawks have won their last four. They entertain a Packer group that is off an emotional loss in Detroit,” said GambLou.com handicapper Lou Finocchiaro (10-4-1 run in the RJ Challenge). “The Pack have had 10 days of prep for this game. I handicap the Pack to be a pick or perhaps a 1-point favorite here. Seattle is playing at home and peaking at just the right point in the season.”

