NFL BETTING BLOG: Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Seahawks-Packers divisional playoff game. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Fox TV reporter Erin Andrews talks to Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The two most accomplished quarterbacks left in the field will battle for a berth in the NFC Championship Game when the Green Bay Packers host the Seattle Seahawks at 3:40 p.m. PST Sunday.

The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson are the only remaining starting signal-callers who have won Super Bowls. The winner of Sunday’s game will travel to San Francisco next week for a chance to advance to another Super Bowl.

The Packers are 4½-point favorites with a total of 45½.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

7:02 p.m.: That’s all, folks. Thanks for following along all weekend. We’ll be back Monday night for the College Football Playoff game between LSU and Clemson, and again next Sunday for the two conference championship games.

6:55 p.m.: Grading some player props: Rodgers under 249½ yards passing (243), over 1½ TD passes (2, -130 odds); Wilson over 249½ passing yards (277), under 1½ TD passes (1, -115 odds); Packers running back Aaron Jones under 71½ rushing yards (62); Packers receiver Davante Adams over 83½ receiving yards (160); Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett over 64½ receiving yards (136); Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf under 63½ receiving yards (59).

6:51 p.m.: Westgate has 49ers -7, total 45; Chiefs -7½, total 52. Circa has 49ers -7, 44½; Chiefs -7½, 51½. Station has 49ers -7, 45; Chiefs -7½, 51½.

6:49 p.m.: William Hill opens line 49ers -7, total 45. In AFC, line now Chiefs -7 (-125) against Titans, total 52.

6:48 p.m.: FINAL: Green Bay Packers 28, Seattle Seahawks 23. Packers cover as 4½-point favorites and -200 on the money line. Game goes over 45½. Packers play at San Francisco next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

6:45 p.m.: Call stands. First down Packers. Should basically be over here.

6:43 p.m.: Sweating a booth review on the spot. If it’s upheld, Packers win.

6:39 p.m.: Packers facing a third down to clinch the game around midfield at the two-minute warning. Packers -500 on the live line (Seahawks +375).

6:33 p.m.: Packers stiffen, and Seahawks punt. 2:32 to go. Packers leap to -650 on the live line.

6:28 p.m.: Seahawks take over at own 23 with 4:54 to go. Packers down to -220 on the live line (Seahawks +180).

6:26 p.m.: Seahawks will get a chance. Spread, money line and a berth in the NFC Championship Game at stake. (Over bettors have their feet up.)

6:20 p.m.: Prop bettors missed a chance to cash on a successful 2-point try (yes, +300).

6:17 p.m.: We have a ballgame. Lynch scores again, but Wilson is sacked on a 2-point conversion attempt that could turn out to be critical for ATS bettors. Packers lead 28-23 with 9:33 to play. Packers -250 on the live line (Seahawks +200), spread -4½ (-140), total 59½ (under -140).

6:03 p.m.: Seahawks do get a stop and will have a chance to cut the lead to one score. Packers down to -700 on the live line (Seahawks +475), spread -8½, total 57½.

5:57 p.m.: End of the third quarter: Green Bay 28, Seattle 17. If Seahawks can get a stop, game will get interesting, especially from an ATS perspective.

5:52 p.m.: Seahawks again cut the lead to 11, this time on a 7-yard pass to Tyler Lockett. Packers lead 28-17 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter. Packers -1,200 on the live line (Seahawks +700), spread 10½, total 57½.

5:42 p.m.: The 40-yard score just barely wins the prop for longest TD over 39½ yards. That prop hit in all four games this weekend.

5:39 p.m.: That didn’t last long. Adams makes a nice move and scores on a 40-yard pass. Packers lead 28-10 with 7:09 left in the third quarter. Packers -1,600 on the live line (Seahawks +850), spread 14½, total 54½.

5:35 p.m.: Seahawks make some headway, cut the Packers’ lead to 21-10 on a Marshawn Lynch run. Packers -650 on the live line (Seahawks +450), spread -10½, total 50½.

5:11 p.m.: Second-half line: Seattle -3 (-120), total 22½ at William Hill. Same spread at Westgate, total 22. Seattle -3, total 21½ at Circa. Seattle -3½ (even odds), total 22½ at Station.

5:09 p.m.: HALFTIME: Green Bay Packers 21, Seattle Seahawks 3. First-half winners: Packers -3, total over 22½.

5:06 p.m.: Largest lead of the game over 14½ cashes at +130 odds. The largest lead prop went over in all four games this weekend. There will be a score in the last two minutes of the first half cashes at -280.

5:03 p.m.: Jones punches in another score, and the Packers have opened up a 21-3 lead with 1:30 left till halftime. Packers out to -1,600 on the live money line (Seahawks +850), spread -15½, total 47½.

4:44 p.m.: Myers misses a 50-yard field goal for Seattle. Packers -600 on the live line (Seahawks +420), -10½, total 45½.

4:35 p.m.: Aaron Jones just gets across the goal line on a 1-yard run, and the Packers are out to a 14-3 lead with 9:49 left in the second quarter. Packers -650 on the live money line (Seahawks +450), spread -10½, total 48½.

4:25 p.m.: First-quarter winners: Packers -½, total over 9½.

4:19 p.m.: Jason Myers boots a 45-yard field goal, and the Seahawks cut the deficit to 7-3 with 28 seconds left in the first quarter. Packers -300 on the live line (Seahawks +240), spread -6½ (-120), total 45½. There will be a field goal in the first quarter prop cashes at even odds.

4:05 p.m.: Seahawks force a three-and-out. Packers -350 on the money line, -7½ (-125), total 47½.

4 p.m.: Packers force a punt, still -400 on the money line (Seahawks +300), spread -9½, total 48½.

3:57 p.m.: Seahawks avoid losing a fumble on replay and continue their drive.

3:49 p.m.: Packers strike first on a 20-yard TD pass to Davante Adams. Green Bay leads 7-0, -400 on live money line (Seahawks +300), -8½ spread, total 49½. Adams was 8-1 to score the first TD at Westgate, +850 at Circa. First score will be a touchdown cashes -180.

3:40 p.m.: And away we go. Packers to receive.

3:33 p.m.: The AFC game is over, and we’re awaiting the start of Seahawks-Packers. Line is Green Bay -4½, total 45½ just about everywhere. Packers a consensus -200 on the money line. Interesting prop note: Rodgers and Wilson have the same projected total of 249½ at Circa.