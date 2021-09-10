NFL betting trends — Week 1

The Seahawks are 4-8 against the spread in their past 12 games as favorites and dropped their last six ATS on the road. Colts coach Frank Reich is 10-6 ATS as an underdog.

Sunday

Seattle (-2½, 49) at Indianapolis: The Seahawks are 4-8 against the spread in their past 12 games as favorites and dropped their last six ATS on the road. Seattle is 3-8-1 ATS in its last 12 road games. Colts coach Frank Reich is 10-6 ATS as an underdog with Indianapolis. Edge: Colts.

Philadelphia at Atlanta (-3, 48½): The Eagles caved on the road last season, going 1-7 ATS. The over is 8-4 in Philadelphia’s last 12 road games. The Falcons struggled at home last season, going 3-5 ATS, and are 7-13 as favorites since 2018. Edge: Slight to over.

San Francisco (-8½, 46) at Detroit: Even nicked up in 2020, the 49ers still were 5-3 ATS on the road after a 6-2 spread mark on the road in 2019. Detroit enters 2021 on a 5-9 spread skid at home. The over is 20-12 in Lions games since 2019. Edge: 49ers and over.

Minnesota (-3, 47½) at Cincinnati: The Vikings are 6-11 ATS in their last 17 games on the board and are on a 19-9 over run. The Bengals are on a 10-6-1 spread uptick since late 2019. Edge: Bengals and over.

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington (-1, 44½): Six of the Chargers’ eight road games went over the total last season. Washington was 6-2 ATS down the stretch last season. Five of Washington’s last six games went under the total. Edge: Slight to Washington.

Arizona at Tennessee (-3, 53): The Cardinals have covered their openers the past two seasons. Arizona has failed to cover its last four games as an underdog after going 13-4-1 to start coach Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure. The Titans were 3-5 ATS as home favorites last season. They are 4-7 ATS in their last 11 home games, and seven of their past eight regular-season home games have gone over the total. Edge: Cardinals and slight to over.

New York Jets at Carolina (-4, 44): The Jets were 3-8 ATS in their last 11 road games, and the under is 7-4 during that span. The Panthers were 1-3 as favorites last season. Edge: Slight to under.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo (-6, 48): The Bills have won and covered this matchup the last two seasons. Pittsburgh was 3-1 ATS as an underdog last season and is 8-3 in the role since 2019. The under is 11-5 in Pittsburgh road games since 2019 (4-4 last season). The Bills are 7-3 ATS in their past 10 games as home favorites, and the over was 12-5 in Bills games last season. The under was 13-4 in Buffalo games in 2019. Edge: Steelers.

Jacksonville (-3, 45½) at Houston: Despite going 1-15 straight up last season, the Jaguars were not so bad ATS on the road (4-4). Five of the past six games in the series have gone under the total, and the under is 13-7 in Houston’s last 20 home games. Edge: Under.

Cleveland at Kansas City (-5½, 54½): A rematch of a playoff game won by the Chiefs but covered by the Browns. Cleveland covered four of its last five road games and four of its last six as an underdog. Kansas City finished the season on a 2-9 spread skid and was 1-5 ATS in its last six home games. Edge: Browns.

Miami at New England (-3, 43½): The Dolphins have had their struggles at Gillette Stadium, having lost 10 straight from 2009 to 2018, including seven in a row ATS at one point. They are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games at New England. Miami did cover 12 of 16 games last season and is on a 21-7 spread run since early 2019. The under is 29-15 in the Patriots’ last 44 games. Edge: Under and slight to Patriots.

Green Bay (-3½, 50) vs. New Orleans (at Jacksonville): The Packers are 5-5 as road favorites the past two seasons. Green Bay is on a 13-7 over run. The Saints had dropped six straight openers before beating the Buccaneers last season. New Orleans has covered five of its last six games as an underdog. Edge: Over.

Denver (-3, 42) at New York Giants: Denver is 9-5 ATS in its last 14 road games. The last seven Giants games went under the total last season. New York is 4-9-1 ATS in its last 14 home games. Edge: Broncos and under.

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (-7½, 46½) : These teams have played clear unders the past three seasons. The under was 12-6 in Rams games last season and is 25-14 in the last 39 Bears games dating to late 2018. Chicago was 3-6 ATS down the stretch last season. Edge: Under.

Monday

Baltimore (-4, 50½) at Las Vegas: The Ravens are 10-3-1 ATS in their past 14 road games, and six of their last seven away games went under the total. Baltimore has won and covered its last five openers by a combined score of 171-26. The Raiders were 2-6 ATS at empty Allegiant Stadium last season and are 2-9 ATS in their past 11 home games dating to the team’s last season in Oakland. Las Vegas’ last five games went over last season en route to a 12-3 over mark. Edge: Ravens.

