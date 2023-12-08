NFL betting trends — Week 14: Edge for Vikings-Raiders
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.
Vikings (-2½, 40½) at Raiders: Minnesota had a six-game cover streak snapped by the Bears in its last outing, while the Raiders have covered four of five at home. Both teams are on 8-2 runs to the under. Edge: Under.
Jaguars at Browns (-3, 32): Jacksonville had won and covered seven of eight before Monday’s upset loss to the Bengals. The Jaguars are still on a 14-5 run overall against the spread. Cleveland is on an 8-0-2 under run at home. Edge: Under and slight to Jaguars.
Rams at Ravens (-7½, 40): Los Angeles has covered two straight to snap a four-game ATS skid. Baltimore is on a 4-2 ATS run at home and won and covered its last two home games against NFC teams by a combined 75-9. The Ravens are on a 10-4 ATS run overall. Edge: Slight to Ravens.
Lions (-3, 43½) at Bears: Chicago has lost three straight in the series but did cover in a 31-26 loss at Detroit on Nov. 19. The Bears are on a 5-2-1 ATS run, but the Lions are on a 9-2 ATS run on the road. Both teams are on strong over runs (Chicago 15-8, Detroit 7-2). Edge: Over and slight to Lions.
Panthers at Saints (-5½, 38): Both teams have been dreadful ATS this season (Carolina 2-8-2, New Orleans 2-9-1). The Panthers went under in five straight before barely going over last week. The Saints are on a 16-6 under run, and the last six games in this series have gone under. Edge: Under.
Buccaneers at Falcons (-1½, 40½): Atlanta has won and covered two straight and also won and covered against Tampa Bay in a 16-13 road victory Oct. 22. Both teams are on under runs (Falcons 8-4, Bucs 7-3), though Tampa Bay has gone over in its last two. Edge: Slight to under.
Colts at Bengals (-2, 43½): Indianapolis has won and covered four straight and is on an 8-3 ATS run overall, while Cincinnati is on a 2-5-1 ATS skid at home. Both teams are on over runs (Colts 5-2, Bengals 3-1). Edge: Over and Colts.
Texans (-3½, 33) at Jets: Both teams are on ATS skids (Houston 2-4, New York 0-5), and both teams are on under runs (Houston 7-2, New York 6-1). Edge: Under.
Seahawks at 49ers (-10½, 46½): San Francisco has won and covered all four games in the series since quarterback Russell Wilson was traded from Seattle, including a 31-13 romp on Thanksgiving. The 49ers have steamrolled to four straight covers overall and are on a 15-4-1 ATS run. Edge: 49ers.
Broncos at Chargers (-2½, 43½): Denver is 5-3 straight-up and ATS against Los Angeles since 2019. Both teams are on under runs (Broncos 6-1, Chargers 8-1-1). Edge: Under and Broncos.
Bills at Chiefs (-1½, 48½): Buffalo has won the last two regular-season meetings at Kansas City, but lost in the playoffs at the Chiefs in 2020 and ’21. Buffalo is on a 1-7 ATS skid this season, but the Chiefs are also wobbling at 2-3 SU and ATS in their last five. Both teams are on under runs (Buffalo 6-2, Kansas City 5-2-1). Edge: Slight to under.
Eagles at Cowboys (-3½, 52): Philadelphia held on to win and cover 28-23 at home against Dallas on Nov. 5, but the Eagles have lost and failed to cover in their last five on the road against the Cowboys. Dallas is 5-1 ATS at home this season. The last six games in the series have gone over, the Cowboys are 5-1 to the over at home this season, and the Eagles are on a 4-1 over run. Edge: Cowboys and over.
Monday
Titans at Dolphins (-13, 46): Tennessee is on a 2-6 ATS skid, and Miami is 4-1 ATS at home this season. The Titans are on a 7-3 under run. Edge: Dolphins.
Packers (-6½, 36½) at Giants: Green Bay has won and covered four of five. New York is on an 8-2 under run. Edge: Packers and under.