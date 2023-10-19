NFL betting trends — Week 7: Edge for Raiders-Bears

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Raiders (-3, 37½) at Bears: The Raiders are 1-4 against the spread in their last five road games and are on a 6-1 run to the under. Chicago has lost 15 of its last 16 games straight-up, with only three covers in that span. The Bears are on a 13-4 over run. Edge: Slight to Raiders.

Falcons at Buccaneers (-2½, 37½): Atlanta is on under runs of 10-2 and 12-3. Tampa Bay is 4-1 to the under this season. Edge: Under.

Browns (-2½, 40½) at Colts: Indianapolis is on a 1-5 ATS skid at home. Cleveland is on a 9-2-1 under run. Edge: Browns and under.

Lions at Ravens (-3, 42½): Detroit has covered its last four, winning each game at least 14 points, and is on a 14-2 ATS run overall. The Lions are also on a 7-0 ATS run as an underdog. Baltimore is on a 15-5 under run. Edge: Lions and under.

Bills (-8½, 41½) at Patriots: New England is on a 1-9 ATS skid. Buffalo has won and covered the last four meetings in this series by double-digit margins. The Patriots’ last five games have gone under. Edge: Bills and slight to under.

Commanders (-2½, 39½) at Giants: New York covered Sunday against Buffalo after six straight ATS defeats. The Giants are 5-1 to the under this season. The road team has covered in every Washington game this season. Edge: Commanders and under.

Cardinals at Seahawks (-8, 44½): Seattle has won and covered the last three meetings in the series. Arizona has lost three straight ATS after covering its first three games. Edge: Slight to Seahawks.

Steelers at Rams (-3, 44): Pittsburgh is on a 14-7 run as an underdog, including three in a row. The Steelers are 4-1 to the under this season, and the Rams are on a 7-3-1 under run. Edge: Steelers and under.

Chargers at Chiefs (-5½, 48): Los Angeles has covered three in a row and six of its last eight at Kansas City. The Chargers are on an 8-2 ATS run as an underdog or pick’em on the road. The Chargers are on a 7-3-2 under run in the regular season, and the Chiefs are on a 6-3 under run in the regular season. Edge: Chargers and slight to under.

Packers (-1½, 45) at Broncos: Denver has failed to cover four straight at home. The Broncos are on a 5-1 run to the over at home. Green Bay has lost two straight ATS after covering its first three this season. Edge: Slight to Packers and over.

Dolphins at Eagles (-2½, 52): Miami is on an 8-1 ATS run and is also 4-1 ATS in its last five as an underdog. The Dolphins are also on an 11-6 over run. Edge: Dolphins and slight to over.

Monday

49ers (-7, 44½) at Vikings: Even after losing to the Browns last week, San Francisco is still on a 13-3-1 ATS run. Minnesota has lost its last six ATS at home. Edge: 49ers.