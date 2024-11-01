NFL betting trends — Week 9: Edge for Raiders-Bengals

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Sunday

Raiders at Bengals (-7, 46½): The road team is 8-0 against the spread in Cincinnati games this season, and the Raiders have covered two straight despite losing both straight-up. Both teams are on over runs (Raiders 5-2, Bengals 12-5). Edge: Raiders and over.

Patriots at Titans (-3½, 38): New England ended an 0-6 ATS skid with last week’s upset of the Jets, and Tennessee is only 1-6 ATS this season. Both teams are on over runs (Patriots 4-1, Titans 4-1). Edge: Over.

Chargers (-1, 42½) at Browns: Los Angeles is on a 17-4 under run, including 6-1 this season, and Cleveland is on a 5-2 under run. Edge: Under.

Saints (-7, 43½) at Panthers: New Orleans crushed Carolina 47-10 in the opener, but both teams are on ATS skids (Saints 1-5, Panthers 1-7). Carolina is on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Saints.

Dolphins at Bills (-6, 49): Buffalo has won 12 of 13 against Miami, and the Dolphins haven’t beaten the Bills on the road since 2016. Miami is on a 1-9 ATS skid overall, while Buffalo has won and covered three straight. The Dolphins are on a 9-3 under run. Edge: Bills and under.

Cowboys at Falcons (-3, 51½): Atlanta has covered three of four but is only 1-4 ATS at home this season. Both teams are on over runs (Cowboys 7-2, Falcons 4-1). Edge: Over.

Broncos at Ravens (-8, 46): Both teams are on strong ATS runs (Denver 5-1, Baltimore 4-1-1), and they’re both on over runs (Denver 4-0, Baltimore 7-1). Edge: Over.

Commanders (-4, 44½) at Giants: Washington is on a 6-0-1 ATS run, while New York is on an 0-3 ATS skid. Edge: Commanders.

Jaguars at Eagles (-7½, 45½): Jacksonville has covered two straight, while Philadelphia is on an 0-5 ATS skid at home. The Jaguars are on a 5-1 over run. Edge: Slight to over and Jaguars.

Bears at Cardinals (-1, 44½): Chicago was on a 5-1 ATS run before last week’s Hail Mary gut punch against the Commanders, and Arizona is on a 3-1 ATS run. The Bears are on a 3-1 over run. Edge: Slight to over.

Rams (-1½, 48½) at Seahawks: Los Angeles has covered seven straight against Seattle. The Seahawks are on a 1-4 ATS skid overall. Edge: Rams.

Lions (-2½, 48½) at Packers: Detroit is on a 4-1 ATS run in this series and is on a 5-0 ATS run overall to extend a 32-12 ATS run dating to 2022. Green Bay has won four straight but didn’t cover the last two. The Lions are on a 4-0 over run. Edge: Slight to Lions and over.

Colts at Vikings (-5½, 46½): Indianapolis is 7-1 ATS this season. Minnesota started 5-0 ATS before dropping two straight. The Colts are on a 5-2 under run. Edge: Slight to Colts and under.

Monday

Buccaneers at Chiefs (-9, 45½): Tampa Bay is on a 10-3 ATS run on the road and an 11-7 ATS run as an underdog, but the Buccaneers are on a 1-3 ATS skid overall. Tampa Bay is also on a 5-0 over run. Edge: Buccaneers and over.