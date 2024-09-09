NFL bettor turns 10 cents into nearly $14K after hitting 1st TD scorer parlay

In betting parlance, a “dime” means $1,000. A DraftKings bettor turned an actual dime — 10 cents — into $13,721.40 after hitting a five-leg first touchdown scorer parlay.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) reacts after a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

On Sunday, a DraftKings bettor turned an actual dime — 10 cents — into $13,721.40 after hitting a five-leg first touchdown scorer parlay.

The gambler somehow correctly predicted that Travis Etienne Jr. (8-1), Aaron Jones (8-1), Kyle Pitts (10-1), Tony Pollard (10-1) and Rashid Shaheed (13-1) would each score the first touchdown of their respective NFL games.

The parlay, which was confirmed by DraftKings, was a 137,213 to 1 long shot. DraftKings doesn’t operate in Nevada.

One social media commenter said under a screenshot of the bet: “Imagine if bro had a dollar. He’d have 130k. Insane.”

Etienne Jr. scored on a 1-yard run for the Jaguars with 4:31 left in the first quarter of his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dolphins. Jones got a 3-yard rushing touchdown for the Vikings with 3:50 left in the first quarter of Minnesota’s 28-6 win over the Giants.

Pitts scored the Falcons’ lone touchdown in a 18-10 loss to the Steelers, hauling in a 12-yard pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins with 32 seconds left in the second quarter. Pollard had a 26-yard touchdown run for the Titans with 41 seconds left in the first quarter of Tennessee’s 24-17 loss to the Bears.

The bettor didn’t have to sweat Shaheed despite him having the longest odds. Shaheed had a 59-yard touchdown catch from Saints quarterback Derek Carr on the first possession of New Orleans’ 47-10 rout of Carolina.

