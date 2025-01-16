NFL divisional playoff betting trends: Edges for all 4 games
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Saturday
Texans at Chiefs (-8, 41½): Kansas City covered as a 3½-point home favorite in a 27-19 victory over Houston on Dec. 21. The Texans were 7-10 against the spread in the regular season, including 4-5 ATS on the road. The Chiefs are 4-4 ATS in their past eight opening playoff games. They covered three straight to end the regular season before sitting their starters in Week 18. Kansas City is on a 10-5 under run, including 5-1 down the stretch, though its game against Houston went over. Edge: Under and slight to Chiefs.
Commanders at Lions (-9½, 55½): Washington is on an 11-5-1 ATS run, including 4-1-1 as an underdog. Detroit is 5-2-1 ATS at home this season, though 1-2-1 in its past four. The Lions were on a 9-4 over run before the high-stakes regular-season finale against Minnesota stayed under. Edge: Over and slight to Commanders.
Sunday
Rams at Eagles (-6, 44): A rematch of Philadelphia’s easy cover as a 3-point road favorite in a 37-20 victory Nov. 24. Los Angeles is 6-1 straight-up and ATS since that game, and the Rams have won and covered five straight on the road. However, the Eagles have won 13 of their past 14 games (10-4 ATS). Both teams are on under runs (Rams 4-1, Eagles 7-3). Edge: Under and slight to Rams.
Ravens (-1, 52) at Bills: A rematch of Baltimore’s dominating cover as a 2½-point home favorite in a 35-10 victory Sept. 29. The Ravens are 11-4-1 ATS since starting 0-2 and are on a 4-1 ATS run in the playoffs. Buffalo is 9-0 at home this season (6-3 ATS), but the Bills are 4-7 ATS overall in the playoffs in the Josh Allen era. The Ravens were 13-4 to the over in the regular season, but are 6-3 to the under in the playoffs in the Lamar Jackson era, including last week against the Steelers. The Bills were on a 7-2 over run before the playoff opener against Denver stayed under. Edge: Slight to Ravens and over.