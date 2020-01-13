NFL divisional playoff weekend betting review

Final scores, opening and closing lines, totals and point-spread highlights from every NFL divisional playoff game.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers talks to Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson after an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 28-23 to advance to the NFC Championship. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Final score; Open/Close (Total); Point-spread highlight

Packers 28, Seahawks 23; Packers -4/-5 (45½); Seattle cuts deficit to 28-23 with 9:33 left but its two-point conversion try fails when Russell Wilson is sacked. Aaron Rodgers seals win and cover with two third-down conversion passes in final 2:19.

Chiefs 51, Texans 31; Chiefs -8/-10 (51); Kansas City trails 24-0 before reeling off 41 consecutive points as Patrick Mahomes throws five TD passes.

Titans 28, Ravens 12; Ravens -10/-10 (47½); Derrick Henry rushes for 195 yards and throws a 3-yard TD pass and Tennessee twice stops Baltimore on fourth-and-1. Lamar Jackson throws two INTs and loses a fumble.

49ers 27, Vikings 10; 49ers -7/-7 (44½); San Francisco turns two second-half turnovers into 10 points, has six sacks and allows only a franchise playoff-record 147 yards.