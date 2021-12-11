NFL forecast: Aaron Rodgers, Packers still own Bears

After Aaron Rodgers scored a touchdown to seal Green Bay’s win and cover at Chicago on Oct. 17, he yelled “I own you” at Bears fans. He has a 22-5 record against the Bears.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

After Aaron Rodgers scored a touchdown to seal Green Bay’s win and cover at Chicago on Oct. 17, the Packers quarterback yelled “I own you” at Bears fans.

Heading into their rematch on “Sunday Night Football” at Lambeau Field, Rodgers didn’t back down from his comments, which he said were directed at a fan giving him the “double bird.”

“I don’t know if you can question a whole lot of what I said,” Rodgers said Wednesday at a news conference. “We’ve had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games.

“At some point it will be used against me. It is what it is. I don’t regret saying it at all.”

The reigning NFL MVP certainly isn’t afraid of poking the Bears. And he has dominated Chicago, compiling a 22-5 record against Green Bay’s longtime rivals.

The Packers have won and covered the past five meetings and are riding a 17-5 cover streak against the Bears. Green Bay is fifth in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 20.2 points per game, and Chicago is 30th in scoring offense, averaging 16.8 ppg.

The Packers, who possess the league’s best ATS record at 10-2, are the biggest favorites on the board in Week 14 at -12½. I expect Rodgers to back up his words and lead Green Bay to a blowout win.

Here are four more plays (home team in CAPS):

BUCCANEERS (-3½) over Bills: When it comes to owning teams, Rodgers has nothing on Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay quarterback has a 32-3 record against Buffalo, which is working on a short week after Monday’s home loss to New England. The Bucs have won nine straight home games while going 8-1 ATS, and they’ve won and covered their past three games overall. The Bills have lost four of their past seven games.

TITANS (-8½) over Jaguars: In keeping with our ownership theme, Tennessee has won and covered eight of the past nine meetings with Jacksonville, including a 37-19 road win Oct. 10. After an 8-2 start, the Titans lost two straight before their bye. They have an excellent chance to get back on track against the Jaguars (2-10), who are on an 0-3 spread slide in which they were outscored 88-31. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has won and covered all three games after a bye. Wide receiver Julio Jones might return to boost the Titans’ offense.

FOOTBALL TEAM (+4½) over Cowboys: Dallas hasn’t exactly owned Washington, which swept the season series last year. But Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has guaranteed a victory, saying that “We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that.” Football Team coach Ron Rivera said McCarthy’s guarantee was a “big mistake.” After a 2-6 start, Washington has hit its stride with four straight wins and covers in which it has allowed 17.5 ppg.

Falcons (+3) over PANTHERS: Carolina fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady during its bye. But the Panthers will be hard-pressed to ignite their offense with Cam Newton at quarterback and star running back Christian McCaffrey out for the season. It’s always a crapshoot to bet on Atlanta. But it has won and covered the past three meetings at Carolina and has won and covered four of its past five road games this season.

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-30

