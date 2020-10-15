76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Betting

NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2020 - 9:09 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 3-2 4-0-1
Miami 3-2 2-3
New England 2-2 2-2
New York Jets 0-5 3-2
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 3-1 3-1
Baltimore 3-2 1-4
Cleveland 3-2 4-1
Cincinnati 3-2 2-3
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 3-2 2-3
Jacksonville 2-3 3-2
Tennessee 1-3 3-1
Houston 1-4 3-2
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Chargers 4-1 2-3
Denver 3-1 2-2
Kansas City 3-2 2-3
Las Vegas 3-2 4-0-1
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
New York Giants 3-2 2-3
Washington 2-3 3-2
Philadelphia 1-4 3-2
Dallas 0-5 4-1
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 4-0 3-1
Chicago 3-2 2-3
Minnesota 3-2 3-2
Detroit 1-3 3-1
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 3-2 2-3
New Orleans 2-3 5-0
Tampa Bay 2-3 3-2
Atlanta 1-4 3-2
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Seattle 4-1 3-2
Arizona 3-2 0-5
Los Angeles Rams 3-2 2-3
San Francisco 2-3 3-2
MOST READ
1
Sebastian Maniscalco debuts Wynn Las Vegas event venue
Sebastian Maniscalco debuts Wynn Las Vegas event venue
2
Caesars sells its Bally’s brand
Caesars sells its Bally’s brand
3
LETTER: Joe Biden’s unbelievable comment on the Supreme Court
LETTER: Joe Biden’s unbelievable comment on the Supreme Court
4
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
5
Parking fees coming for some Caesars visitors
Parking fees coming for some Caesars visitors
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST