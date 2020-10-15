NFL records against the spread, over-under
All four teams in the AFC West have winning records against the spread, led by the Chargers at 4-1.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under for the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Buffalo
|3-2
|4-0-1
|Miami
|3-2
|2-3
|New England
|2-2
|2-2
|New York Jets
|0-5
|3-2
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|3-1
|3-1
|Baltimore
|3-2
|1-4
|Cleveland
|3-2
|4-1
|Cincinnati
|3-2
|2-3
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|3-2
|2-3
|Jacksonville
|2-3
|3-2
|Tennessee
|1-3
|3-1
|Houston
|1-4
|3-2
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4-1
|2-3
|Denver
|3-1
|2-2
|Kansas City
|3-2
|2-3
|Las Vegas
|3-2
|4-0-1
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New York Giants
|3-2
|2-3
|Washington
|2-3
|3-2
|Philadelphia
|1-4
|3-2
|Dallas
|0-5
|4-1
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|4-0
|3-1
|Chicago
|3-2
|2-3
|Minnesota
|3-2
|3-2
|Detroit
|1-3
|3-1
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|3-2
|2-3
|New Orleans
|2-3
|5-0
|Tampa Bay
|2-3
|3-2
|Atlanta
|1-4
|3-2
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Seattle
|4-1
|3-2
|Arizona
|3-2
|0-5
|Los Angeles Rams
|3-2
|2-3
|San Francisco
|2-3
|3-2