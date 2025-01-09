NFL wild-card playoff betting trends: Edges for all 6 games
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Las Vegas Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.
Saturday
Chargers (-3, 42½) at Texans: Los Angeles is on a 9-2 run against the spread, including three straight, and the Chargers are 7-2 ATS on the road this season. Houston is 7-10 ATS this season, including 3-5 at home, though it did win outright as a home underdog in its wild-card game last season. The under is 7-1 in the Texans’ home games this season. Edge: Chargers and slight to under.
Steelers at Ravens (-10, 43½): Baltimore beat Pittsburgh 34-17 on Dec. 21, ending Pittsburgh’s four-game win-and-cover streak in this series. The nine previous meetings were decided by seven points or fewer. The Steelers ended the season by losing four straight (1-3 ATS), all as underdogs, after Pittsburgh had been on a 14-3 ATS run getting points. The Ravens have won and covered four straight and are 13-4 to the over this season, though the seven previous meetings before the Dec. 21 clash stayed under. Edge: Ravens and over.
Sunday
Broncos at Bills (-9, 47): Denver is on an 11-4 ATS run. Buffalo is 3-2 ATS in its opening-round playoff games since 2019. Both teams are on over runs (Broncos 9-3-1, Bills 9-3). Edge: Over and slight to Broncos.
Packers at Eagles (-5, 45): Philadelphia won and covered -1 in a 34-29 victory over Green Bay in Week 1 in Brazil. The Packers covered both of their playoff games last season as road underdogs. Green Bay lost and failed to cover two straight to finish the season to end a 5-0 ATS run. The Packers are on a 7-3-1 ATS run as underdogs. The Eagles are on a 7-2 ATS run, covering their last three at home to end a 1-8 ATS home skid. Philadelphia is 6-2 to the under at home this season. Edge: Slight to Packers and under.
Commanders at Buccaneers (-3, 50½): Rematch from Week 1, when Tampa Bay won 37-20, covering as a 4-point home favorite. Washington is on a five-game winning streak (3-2 ATS), while the Buccaneers ended the season on a 6-3 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (Commanders 10-5, Buccaneers 11-3). Edge: Over and slight to Buccaneers.
Monday
Vikings (-1, 47) at Rams: Los Angeles upset Minnesota 30-20 as a 2½-point home underdog Oct. 24. The Vikings are 11-5-1 ATS this season, but are on a 2-3-1 ATS skid on the road. The Rams closed the season on a 5-1 ATS run and are on a 4-1 ATS run as underdogs. Los Angeles is on an 8-5 under run. Edge: Slight to Rams and under.