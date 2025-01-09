NFL wild-card playoff betting trends: Edges for all 6 games

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with NFL betting notes and trends.

Saturday

Chargers (-3, 42½) at Texans: Los Angeles is on a 9-2 run against the spread, including three straight, and the Chargers are 7-2 ATS on the road this season. Houston is 7-10 ATS this season, including 3-5 at home, though it did win outright as a home underdog in its wild-card game last season. The under is 7-1 in the Texans’ home games this season. Edge: Chargers and slight to under.

Steelers at Ravens (-10, 43½): Baltimore beat Pittsburgh 34-17 on Dec. 21, ending Pittsburgh’s four-game win-and-cover streak in this series. The nine previous meetings were decided by seven points or fewer. The Steelers ended the season by losing four straight (1-3 ATS), all as underdogs, after Pittsburgh had been on a 14-3 ATS run getting points. The Ravens have won and covered four straight and are 13-4 to the over this season, though the seven previous meetings before the Dec. 21 clash stayed under. Edge: Ravens and over.

Sunday

Broncos at Bills (-9, 47): Denver is on an 11-4 ATS run. Buffalo is 3-2 ATS in its opening-round playoff games since 2019. Both teams are on over runs (Broncos 9-3-1, Bills 9-3). Edge: Over and slight to Broncos.

Packers at Eagles (-5, 45): Philadelphia won and covered -1 in a 34-29 victory over Green Bay in Week 1 in Brazil. The Packers covered both of their playoff games last season as road underdogs. Green Bay lost and failed to cover two straight to finish the season to end a 5-0 ATS run. The Packers are on a 7-3-1 ATS run as underdogs. The Eagles are on a 7-2 ATS run, covering their last three at home to end a 1-8 ATS home skid. Philadelphia is 6-2 to the under at home this season. Edge: Slight to Packers and under.

Commanders at Buccaneers (-3, 50½): Rematch from Week 1, when Tampa Bay won 37-20, covering as a 4-point home favorite. Washington is on a five-game winning streak (3-2 ATS), while the Buccaneers ended the season on a 6-3 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (Commanders 10-5, Buccaneers 11-3). Edge: Over and slight to Buccaneers.

Monday

Vikings (-1, 47) at Rams: Los Angeles upset Minnesota 30-20 as a 2½-point home underdog Oct. 24. The Vikings are 11-5-1 ATS this season, but are on a 2-3-1 ATS skid on the road. The Rams closed the season on a 5-1 ATS run and are on a 4-1 ATS run as underdogs. Los Angeles is on an 8-5 under run. Edge: Slight to Rams and under.